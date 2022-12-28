Brands and consumers get used to fluid fashion as gender stereotypes fade into the background

Brad Pitt made quite an impression when he appeared in a linen skirt to promote his film in Germany this year. Closer to home, Ranveer Singh is quite famous for his edgy clothes and OTT looks. So while global brands like Chanel, Stella McCartney, Marc Jacobs, Louis Vuitton have already done a lot to deconstruct fashion binaries, fluid fashion has also hit the Indian runway.

Brands like Jaywalking India, The Pot Plant, Anaam, Huemn, NorBlack NorWhite, Biskit design clothes and accessories based on self-expression and not gender stereotypes.

Gen-Z, according to experts, is very picky about silhouettes, patterns and fabrics, they don’t care whether they choose their style from the men’s or women’s section.

India Fluid Fashion Marketing and Sales

This trend is however not just another phase of the fashion scene. It also makes perfect business sense. Sanya Suri and Resham Karmchandanis The Pot Plant, for example, has grown 30% year-over-year since the brand launched in May 2017.

They call it an artisan brand that works with Bandhani artists from Bhuj, Gujarat. According to Karmchandani, their goal is to translate indigenous craftsmanship into clothing.

Is marketing gender-fluid fashion different from fashion in general? No, said Karmchandani.

It’s the same marketing tool. The only difference is the narrative. At Pot Plant, however, we do not market our clothing as flowy. We design it on this line. What we sell are only clothes. We don’t label them. We have a style and it’s up to customers to decide if it suits their personality and the expression of who they are, she tells Storyboard18.

Celebrities like Vidya Balan, Ranveer Singh, Babil Khan, Dia Mirza, Tisca Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Rajkummar Rao and many more have worn The Pot Label. Inspired by local success, the brand has now started exploring global markets. The founders began exporting to New York and the Middle East and also branched out into ethnic clothing with their very first bridal collection. It’s Justin’s time for the big Indian wedding season.

Since the target audience for most space labels is the millennial and Gen Z crowd, influencer marketing and celebrity sourcing is an important channel to build buzz and recall for these brands. While many paid collaborations happen in the space, organic celebrity mentions also drive engagement and sales.

Interestingly, many retail brands are also jumping on the bandwagon. Collaborations and campaigns to promote fashion beyond gender are an integral part of marketing for many.

Umashan Naidoo, Customer and Beauty Manager at Westside, says fluid fashion isn’t really about color, pattern or shape, but rather about individuality.

At Westside, we like to stay one step ahead, we embrace fashion forward thinkers and appreciate a good sense of style. During Pride Month this year, we launched a campaign using our contemporary brand, NUON. We collaborated with 4 amazing queer people who styled their hair to their whim. We didn’t dictate that they had to wear gender-specific clothes, they were given the opportunity to create their own style by mixing men’s and women’s fashion, says Naidoo.

Likewise, street style is another area where fluid fashion is attracting many eyes. Those working in the sneaker industry in particular are noticing a paradigm shift in their customer base preferences.

Abhishek Bardia, head of marketing at SoleSearch, the sneaker, streetwear and hype market, says the streetwear scene today is significantly more inclusive than mainstream fashion.

Unisex clothing, breaking color stereotypes and fluid fashion is something the streetwear scene has rooted since day one and continues to break down barriers. Even the SoleSearch merch we produce is generally designed with the understanding that anyone can wear it, regardless of how they identify. This change has always been driven by the young and the rebellious and now it’s driven by the youngest spendthrift generation, Gen z, Bardia says.

Accessories and makeup companies are also joining the fluid crusade

Breaking gender stereotypes and pushing the unisex narrative isn’t just about clothing. Jewelry, bags, shoes and makeup have all embraced the trend of breaking gender stereotypes.

Although there is a long way to go for men to be open to using makeup, Medhavi Nain, Head of Marketing, Anastasia Beverly Hills India, says the market is noticing visible changes in this area. Anyone interested in makeup is our customer and we don’t want it to be just women. While color cosmetics are mainly purchased by women in India, the sale of basic makeup products like foundation and loose powder to the interested male community is picking up in India. Cosmetics have become an integral part of grooming, even for men, Nain says.

Some brands that primarily cater to female customers are now launching a line in the unisex category. It’s a demand-driven decision for most of these brands.

Sumer Gehani, the founder of SimSum Fine Jewelry, says that ultimately fluid fashion is a spectrum that sits between our typical menswear and our typical womenswear.

Shifting gears for today’s Indian consumer, and their current mindset towards a non-binary jewelry line, Gehani believes that women don’t need convincing to accept such a line. These are the men who need more support and guidance along the way.

The unisex collection we are currently working on focuses on simple designs that not only break gender stereotypes, but also tap into consumers’ personal lives. The introductory idea of ​​the collection is – you don’t wear it to look stylish, you wear it because it means something to you, says Gehani.

According to him, building these kinds of stepping stones will help a wider male audience slowly accept the concept and feel comfortable and confident with wearing unisex jewelry.

Why is unisex still a niche concept?

While preconceived notions of how men should dress and what women should and shouldn’t wear are still a huge roadblock preventing the unisex space from fully unfolding, mass brands that don’t not following the trend are a major impediment to creating greater acceptance of this range.

Karmchandani explains why. With fast fashion, the basic idea is to create demand for different segments. The more categories they create, the more impulse purchases occur. If they put everything in a unisex category, it becomes difficult for them to generate demand. That’s why unisex remains a niche category for these brands, she says.

However, globally, markets like North America, Europe, Japan, and South Korea are more open to the idea of ​​fluid brands. In fact, the support of the luxury industry added a lot of weight to the narrative. In 2017, Chanel launched a fluid handbag and ran a campaign with Kristen Stewart and Pharrell Williams to promote it. In 2020, Gucci launched a collection called Gucci MX, which the luxury brand said highlighted accessories and ready-to-wear styles that focused on all genders.

Even though brands are embracing fluid fashion, experts say it will take time for Indian consumers to come to terms with the category as something that is not just eccentric, but just another form of expression.