Katharine McPhee wears black dress with cutouts after Christmas – Hollywood Life

Image Credit: Image News Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Katharine McPhee clean well! The 38-year-old star looked stunning in a new Instagram post, where she wore an elegant black dress with daring cutouts and a plunging top on Boxing Day. Katharine took selfies to flash her fancy outfit, which included a matching black blazer that she left draped over her shoulder. The Over It singer showed off part of her skinny stomach and cleavage as she showed off her long legs through the slit in the middle of her dress. More about Katharine McPhee Katharines’ look also included a pair of black peep-toe heels and silver three-tier earrings. She wore her dark hair in a polished bun, while letting a few strands hang down the side of her face. Katharine also wore minimal makeup including red lipstick and dark eyeshadow. the smash star had a small black handbag as an accessory for her evening. Katharine wrote, Elle, with a black heart emoji in the caption of her post. She received so many compliments on her outfit from fans and a few famous friends. Why are all your outfits so, Nicole Scherzinger wrote. She’s hot, say Arielle Vandenberg. Katharine wore so many fabulous outfits throughout the 2022 holiday season. She recently showcased an off-the-shoulder blue dress with a plunging neckline and beaded details for the Magical Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade special, which airs Christmas Day on ABC. Katharine starred in the special with her music producer husband David Foster73. While Katharine was dressed as Cinderella, her real Prince Charming looked handsome in a classic black tuxedo with a bow tie. Hot Items Currently trendy now



Katharine and David met in 2006 on the set of american idol, but they didn’t start dating until a decade later. The musical talents married in a lavish ceremony in London in June 2019. They have since welcomed a son named Renniewho will be 2 years old in February 2023. Katharine has already shared videos of her son play instruments like the piano in their house, proving that he has already discovered the talents of his famous parents! Related link Related: Katharine McPhees’ Husband: What She Said About David Foster and His Past Relationships Click to subscribe to receive our free daily HollywoodLife newsletter to get the hottest celebrity news.

