The 10 best men’s shows of 2022 – WWD

The fashion show has come a long way from its humble beginnings in European hotels and ateliers, where designers held exclusive viewings for the fashion elite. With the rise of the internet and social media, collections are more accessible than ever, forcing designers to push the boundaries of their runways to stay relevant in the tidal wave of rising fashion.

The fashion spectacle was on full display this year as luxury houses and emerging designers made a full return to catwalks and in-person presentations.

At a time of unprecedented creativity in menswear and reflection on gender, runways have become more than just an outlet for showcasing clothes. They reached new heights, reaching a wider audience than before and pushing the boundaries to create an event with unpredictable theatrics.

But the judging criteria have also changed. Clothes are important, of course, but now venues, creativity, and impact on the culture as a whole are now all things the fashion crowd is considering.

Celebrity impact also continues to reign – ranging from Celine shutting down two main streets in Paris with Blackpink member Lalisa Manobal arm in arm with K-pop group BTS’ V to actor Jeff Goldblum walking and closing the show fall 2022 from Prada – solidifying that the fashion arena is no longer reserved for the industry.

Despite all these changes, the excitement of seeing the collections as they were intended remains – in order, outlining a story and forecasting the direction of menswear for next season and possibly for seasons beyond.

Here, WWD’s top 10 male shows in 2022:

1. Saint Laurent Spring 2023

As WWD’s Miles Socha wrote, this is a destination show steeped in history, given how much Morocco revived and shaped the aesthetic of fashion icon Yves Saint Laurent. Held in the Agafay Desert an hour from Marrakech, Anthony Vaccarello’s choice of venue left many stunned by its otherworldly beauty. “Just before the finale, a circle of light appeared in the pond, and a towering lighting platform slowly emerged and held upright, like a portal to another dimension,” Socha wrote. “The sense of wonder has reached another crescendo.”

2. Thom Browne Spring 2023

“The collection that Thom Browne presented at the Hôtel de Crillon on Sunday evening was one of the most stimulating of the week, with the designer feeling freer and wilder than ever,” wrote WWD’s Samantha Conti. “What began as a subversion of the runway format, with polished, polished female ‘guests’ interrupting a show as they rushed to find their seats, ended in a parade of tweed jock straps – and a pair of racy denim chaps.” As Conti summed it up, whether insane or fearless, the show “certainly left everyone talking”.

3. Celine Spring 2023

With Blackpink’s Lalise Manobal and BTS member Kim Tae-hyung (known as V) waving like royals from the balcony, the K-pop pandemonium eclipsed the finely trimmed rock star collection of Hedi Slimane. But when the brouhaha pushes even LVMH luxury titan Bernard Arnault to rise from his seat to film it, clothes are clearly secondary. As WWD’s Socha wrote, “Perhaps what gives Slimane such longevity, and his current momentum, is that he doesn’t get bogged down in fashion shortcomings, preferring to mainstream his designs in a broader cultural context covering music, architecture, artistic movements. , pop culture and youth…”

4. Louis Vuitton Fall 2022

“If there’s one lesson Virgil Abloh taught the fashion industry, it’s that boundless imagination pays off,” wrote WWD’s Joelle Diderich. “The late designer’s latest menswear collection for Louis Vuitton encapsulated childhood themes and touches of surrealism that ran through his eight collections for the French luxury house.”

5. Dior Homme Pre-Fall 2023

The French fashion house unveiled the collection after sunset in front of the Giza pyramids, in a spectacular display that set a new bar for destination shows in the post-pandemic era, Diderich wrote. As the patterns emerged like spectral points on a lit strip of track on the horizon, the three pyramids lit up in succession, their edges outlined in white against the pitch-black sky. “Anxious to avoid potential accusations of cultural appropriation, Jones based her 75 looks in Dior’s women’s archives,” she wrote.

6. Prada Fall 2022

Jeff Goldblum, Kyle MacLachlan and Asa Butterfield were among the cast of the Prada show, which focused on “clothes that make people feel important.” As WWD’s Sandra Salibian wrote, “Step forward in front of the audience, these characters seemed powerful in their combination of sartorial staples and workwear – both elevated and endowed with importance and importance. ‘equal dignity.’

7. Zegna Spring 2023

Presented on the roof of the company’s historic wool factory right in the center of Oasi Zegna, a 90-minute drive from Milan, creative director Alessandro Sartori’s spring collection continued to push his vision of what he believes to be relevant to the Italian menswear brand and its fresh take on tailoring. “The designer has honed his skill at subverting the bottom and outer layers, as his shirts become jackets and jackets become shirts and this hybrid feature adds modernity to wardrobe staples,” wrote Luisa Zargani of WWD. “The color palette was gorgeous, ranging from powdery white and buttercup to dusty rose, honey, vicuña and mocha, juxtaposed at times with charcoal, sulfur and black.”

8. Willy Chavarria Spring 2023

Willy Chavarria took us to church (literally), showcasing a range of sensually charged sportswear infused with couture-like constructions. “Still leading the way after being named the recipient of this year’s Cooper Hewitt National Design Award for Fashion Design, Chavarria’s latest effort has once again proven the importance of highlighting key aspects of merged Latino culture. in modern American fashion, a formula we’ve come to desire from Chavarria,” WWD’s Luis Campuzano wrote.

9. Rick Owens Fall 2022

Owens’ blistering fall show featured Sisters of Mercy played at a chilling volume, disorienting strobe lights, a sleeveless sweater emblazoned with the word Urinal, sculpted helmets that sprouted lit fluorescent tubes – “and such fierce clothing than majestic,” WWD’s Socha wrote, adding that “her dark, rebellious spirit was there in spades, with an undercurrent of sensuality and glamour…”

ten. Y/Project Fall 2022

Glenn Martens collaborated with Jean Paul Gaultier on optical illusion body prints inspired by a ’90s collection that TikTokers are obsessed with. “Martens’ output mirrors his logorrheic speech pattern, so there was heavy outerwear in his signature swirling builds; dropped cargo pants scalloped with suspenders; knitwear with colorful pixel patterns; shearling, denim and technical jackets cleverly twisted using thread inlays – and more ideas to spare,” WWD’s Diderich wrote.