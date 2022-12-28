Australian fashion designer Daniel Lightfoot dies aged 58





Famous Queensland designer Daniel Lightfoot, a mainstay of the Australian fashion industry since the 1980s, has died. His ex-wife of eight years, Suzie Lightfoot, announced on Instagram that the award-winning designer passed away on Christmas Day. He was 58 years old. For more celebrity news and videos, check out Celebrity >> With great sadness, I share the terrible news that Daniel Lightfoot passed away on Christmas Day, she wrote. Daniel and Suzie Lightfoot with her daughter Paris. Credit: Instagram/Suzie Lightfoot He is so loved by his beautiful daughter Paris (the light of his life) and his close family, Allison, Kenny, Elizabeth, Ben and Amy. Daniel has touched so many lives with his incredible talent, craftsmanship and vision of beauty. He turned a simple piece of fabric into something truly magical and made the women he dressed shine like diamonds. A design by Daniel Lightfoot. Credit: Instagram/Daniel Lightfoot Designs Lightfoot rose to fame after designing an award-winning outfit for Australian Miss World contestant Angelina Nasso in 1985. He created his own brand at just 20 years old and has won numerous RAQ (Retailers Association Queensland) awards, two Australian Fashion Awards and the title of Queensland’s Best Designer. Lightfoot became famous for her glamorous evening and special occasion outfits. Inducted into the Queensland Hall of Fame in 1992, his designs have been stocked by David Jones and worn by the likes of Liza Minnelli. Suzie and Daniel Lightfoot at a fashion event in Brisbane in 2014. Credit: instagram I know how much he will be missed by all his friends, colleagues and clients from his glorious years in fashion, wrote Suzie Lightfoot. He will always be remembered with love for his sense of humor and quick wit, his appreciation for French champagne (sic), diamonds and bling, yellow roses, love of a good party, expensive cars and dancing like everyone was watching (because they were!!) Rest in peace, beautiful Daniel. You are safe now and can be the man you want to be again in heaven by dressing all these beautiful angels in your designs. Lightfoots’ daughter Paris also paid tribute to her father. Daniel Lightfoot and his daughter Paris. Credit: Instagram/Paris Lightfoot Late last night, heaven won the most fashionable and hilarious angel, she wrote. I will always love you daddy and I will always be your princess. Daniel Lightfoot and Suzie, a champion diver, were married from 1990 to 1998 and remained close after their separation, often attending social events together. Lightfoot’s cause of death has yet to be released. For more engaging celebrity and lifestyle content, visit 7Life on Facebook. Play video 7plus” class=”css-1yg9vfg-StyledHeading e1ewbkko6″>The Morning Show | weekdays after Sunrise on Channel 7 and 7plus The morning show | on weekdays after Sunrise on Channel 7 and 7plus Beloveds Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban enjoy a romantic stroll upon their return to Australia Meghan’s killer’s Christmas gift to William revealed

