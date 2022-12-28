Fashion
Luka Doncic is destroying the Knicks in unprecedented fashion: Seven numbers to know from the Mavericks star’s MVP night
Luka Doncic put on one of the greatest performances in NBA history on Tuesday night, with a stat line that’s impossible to believe even as I’m sitting here and writing it: 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists decisive in the absolutely wild 126-121 of the Mavericks. overtime win over the Knicks.
It’s the first 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double in NBA history, and only the second 60-point triple-double of any kind, joining James Harden’s 60-11-10 line in 2018. .
- First game of all time with 60 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists
- Second all-time 60-point triple-double (James Harden, 60-11-10)
- First 60-point, 20-rebound game since Shaq in 2000
- The NBA’s first 60-point game this season
- Mavericks single-game goalscoring record
- Doncic career high (points and rebounds)
- Doncic’s 56.3 game score is sixth best since 1983-84
This last figure is from our CBS Sports research department. The game score reflects the full box score to identify the best performers in a single game. Here are the only five that have topped Doncic’s 56.3 since 1883-84:
- Michael Jordan (64.6): 69 pts, 23-37 FG, 18 Reb, 6 As, 4 Stl
- Kobe Bryant (63.5): 81 pts, 28-46 FG, 18-20 FG, 3 Stl
- Karl Malone (60.2): 61 pts, 21-26 FG, 19-23 FT, 18 Reb
- David Thompson (57.0): 73 pts, 28-38 FG, 17-20 FT, 7 Reb
- James Harden (56.6): 60 pts, 10 Reb, 11 As, 17-18 FT, 4 Stl
- Luka Doncic (56.3): 60 pts, 21 Reb, 10 As, 21-31 FG, 16-22 FT
Wilt Chamberlain numbers are supposed to be legendary. Doncic is in the lead here. The most points Wilt had ever scored in a game in which he also had 20 rebounds was 53.
I mean, it was just crazy how easy Luka pulled off this look. There’s no way a Mavericks win was possible. They were trailing by nine with 33 seconds left. With 4.2 seconds remaining and Dallas trailing by two, Luka missed a free throw on purpose, ended up earning the point rebound, and scored to tie the game.
Another number to consider: 13,884. That’s the number of games in which a team led by at least nine points with 35 seconds or less left before Tuesday. Want to know how many of these teams lost the game? Zero. Not one. Sorry, Knicks fans.
“I’m extremely tired,” Doncic said in his post-match interview. He should be. It’s not often we can say something like this, but we may never see another game like this in our lifetime. This includes everyone reading this. Everyone on the planet, in fact. Regardless of age. I know records are made to be broken and all, but a 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double could last forever.
Is that enough to put Doncic ahead of a crowded first MVP race? It is difficult to oppose it. On a night when Joel Embiid was down 48 and 10, Doncic made that line downright childish by essentially drawing even with Embiid as the league’s top scorer (33.7 to 33.6). But it goes beyond numbers. A night like this hits the guts. Doncic is the most fascinating player we have in today’s game. He took our breath away again on Tuesday.
