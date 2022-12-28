Christie Brinkley proves she still has it by stepping out in a fiery red mini dress





Christie Brinkley brought holiday cheer to all of Today with Hoda and Jenna and wowed fans with her timelessly chic style! The model, 68, rocked a red, long-sleeved mini dress with a sultry, thigh-grazing hemline that helped show off her incredibly toned figure and ageless beauty. the Sports Illustrated swimsuitalum also opened up about her love for Christmas and spending time with her kids and shared that she would like to reprise her iconicNational Lampoon’s Holidayrole one day. Christie Brinkley seen at the NBCs Today Show in New York https://t.co/OnMmH7ax1G pic.twitter.com/B5DTOixd2W Geek (@geekers) December 24, 2022 READ MORE: Christie Brinkley reveals the secret to “happiness” while showing off her amazing physique in a low-cut black swimsuit. She hasn’t aged a day! Christie Brinkley rocks a red cocktail dress as she discusses her new wine line on the Today show pic.twitter.com/1ulRmJzHz9 DTN NEWS (@DTNNEWUpdates) December 20, 2022 Christie Brinkley wows fans in a bare-legged red dress Brinkley proved red was most definitely her color when she appeared on live TV while donning the mini dress. Along with this piece, the mum-of-three added sparkly, sequin-embellished silver heeled boots and accessorized her outfit with a chunky sparkly ring. She also sported a classic red manicure to match her dress, and was later spotted on the streets of New York wearing a black coat over the rest of her ensemble. Brinkley wore her blonde braids and bangs layered and cropped and styled in an elegant blowout. As for makeup, Brinkley opted for a rounded ’60s black liner, voluminous lashes, rosy blush along her high cheekbones, and a quintessential shade of red lipstick to top it all off. While speaking with hosts Hoda Kotb, 58, and Jenna Bush Hager, 41, Brinkley also promoted her brand of sugar-free and vegan champagne and wine, Bellissima, and shared her favorite ways to enter. in the holiday spirit. Christie Brinkley talks about her vacation plans, her family life and her new line of sugar-free vegan champagne and wines called Bellissima! pic.twitter.com/Qa5sHg0YsF TODAY with Hoda and Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) December 20, 2022 “I love Christmas and I love decorating. When the kids were little, I loved recreating all the magic. I’d put the train tracks around the tree, and stuff,” Brinkley said of her three kids. Alexa Ray Joel, 36, Jack Paris Brinkley Cook, 27, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 24. “I like a good old-fashioned Christmas.” Brinkley opens up about his love life and reuniting with national pamphlet Co-stars Later in the interview, Kotb and Bush Hager asked Brinkley about a recent interview she did with Social life magazine, in which Brinkley opened up about his love life, telling the publication, “The love of my life is my life.” Brinkley explained to the co-hosts that her main priority is living in the moment rather than looking for a romantic partner. “It’s about appreciating where you are right now, and right now, I have this great life, and I love it,” she said. “If someone stumbles upon it and it sticks, great. But otherwise, I’m in the moment, I love life and I live every day to the fullest, and I just love life. Brinkley also remembers starring in the 1983 comedy National Lampoon’s Holidayas a woman in the Ferrari and talked about reuniting with her co-stars Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo. “I love them so much. It was so great to see them and it was so much fun,” Brinkley said of meeting them 40 years after the film’s original release. When asked if she would ever like to appear in a potential sequel to the film, she replied, “We should. We really should. Come on Chevy, let’s go. (And fans would be more than happy to see them back together on screen!)

