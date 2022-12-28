Upcoming fashion trends for 2023 according to Edited





Which fashion items sold the most last year and what does this say about women’s, men’s and children’s fashion in 2023? Data analyst Retail Edited has listed the most relevant trends. Women’s Clothing: Grunge In total, the number of clothes labeled “grunge” increased by 28% year-over-year in 2022. Fueled by the Y2K “Indie Sleaze” trend, designers looked to the 1990s, leading to a revival of the Grunge aesthetic. At Bottega Veneta, the flannel shirt is reborn, while Blumarine and Givenchy bet on worn denim. The evolution of the music industry is also benefiting from this trend. Or is it the other way around? Blink-182, My Chemical Romance, and Paramore all begin their world tours in the spring of 2023. Either way, events like these serve as trend accelerators. Edited therefore recommends making collections available in the Grunge theme during this period. Givenchy SS23. Image: Givenchy Men’s fashion: post-apocalyptic As seen in Balenciaga’s Mud Show SS23, the post-apocalyptic aesthetic is a reaction to a dark year of war and politics. Protective clothing retains its relevance in this theme (carried from the post-pandemic survivalist fashion trend) but is refreshed with military and utilitarian influences in 2023. Armored elements of heavier materials such as leather with additional knee pads and shoulder pads are relevant and can relate to the current popularity of motorcycle clothing and the Grunge theme. Leather was therefore a notable presence on the SS23 podium. In the market, the amount of leather (including imitation leather) in clothing has increased by 14% on an annual basis. The use of leather has particularly developed in t-shirts and trousers. More functional items such as cargoes often had a softer color palette with beige and earth tones. A military atmosphere sets in with camouflage, bombers and vests. Dior Fall ’23. Image: Dior Children’s clothing: the meta-generation Edited refers to Generation Alpha (children born from 2010 onwards) as the “beta testers” of the metaverse. The importance of the metaverse would be huge for them and retailers are starting to realize its potential. For example, Claire’s Accessories recently unveiled its own city in Roblox: ShimmerVille. With a mall, cafe and its own currency, customers here can customize their avatars with Claire’s jewelry and accessories, which they can also buy in real life. It was a good move, according to Edited, which advises retailers not to shy away from seizing the opportunity for relevance among this generation via the metaverse. Roblox would be a useful entry point in this regard, but collaborations with other digital (gaming) platforms would also be worth considering. For young Gen Alphas, an unregulated online community is not suitable. For them, Edited recommends hyper-physical in-store strategies that encourage store visits and foster an interactive experience. Image: Forever 21 x Roblox This article originally appeared on

FashionUnited.NL. Translation and editing by: Rachel Douglass.

