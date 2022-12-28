Fashion
Turn heads at your next night out in these stunning little black dresses
Nothing screams “iconic” like a little black dress (LBD). Celebrities have worn the garment for decades, each adding their own twist to the timeless piece. The little black dress can be dressed up or down for any occasion and goes with any mix of jewelry and accessories. Scroll down to see our edit of the best LBDs available.
History of the little black dress
Although Coco Chanel created the first little black dress, women had been wearing black clothes for decades before the French designer hit the mark. Black dresses were very popular in the Victorian era and were worn regularly. Widowed women had to mourn their spouses wearing black for years after their husbands died. When Queen Victoria’s husband Albert died in 1861, she is said to have worn black dresses for the next forty years to express her grief. In the 19th century, black clothing was also commonly worn by the working class. Because the dark hue hides dirt and other nasty stains, maids, housekeepers, and cleaners typically wore black dresses as their uniforms. While the black dresses worn in this era were not “small”, it is reasonable to conclude that historically the black dress was associated with grief, poverty, and other generally unpleasant connotations.
Besides being exceptionally beautiful, the little black dress has become a worldwide craze for other historical reasons. Chanel’s little black dress debuted right at the start of the Great Depression. Even elite women were now looking for a style that was both attractive and sophisticated, but also inexpensive. A basic black evening dress would be the perfect fit, allowing women of all classes and incomes to have a great outfit in their wardrobe. After the Great Depression, the globe was plunged into World War II. Everyone’s purse strings were tightened at this time, as any spare money and food was contributed to the war effort. Silk and other luxurious fabrics were extremely rare and were luxuries that were not accessible (or appropriate) for ordinary women. Simple black fabrics, on the other hand, were abundant. Little black dresses allowed ladies to dress without being too showy or harming the war effort. Black dresses were popular in later years for a number of reasons. The motion picture industry had a huge influence on popular design trends, and when Technicolor films became the norm, directors relied on women wearing black dresses to avoid color distortion on screen. Finally, Hollywood’s cinematic “Femmes fatales” wore little black dresses to portray their enigmatic allure.
Our pick of the best little black dresses
Create a lasting impression on the spectators by wearing this black shirt from Kate Spade. It is crafted to sartorial perfection from premium fabrics and ensures a soft, soothing feel against the skin. Its charm is reinforced by the shirt collar. It releases three quarters of it and risks earning you the compliments of everyone.
This H&M Fringed satin dress is a must-have for those who want to go beyond their wardrobe, even with classics like the basic LBD. Walk into your next party with a cocktail in hand and you’ll feel like an old Hollywood celebrity.
We all know the power a simple black dress can have. But why not have fun with it? A bold cutout is softened by an elegant cowl neck on a bias-cut satin mini dress with corsetry underwire for a cinched waist.
This dress is the perfect blend of statement and wearability. This halter dress in a sequined nylon blend with a feather accent is like dressing up with an elegant yet extravagant touch.
Forever New’s Elena Petite Bow Mini Dress is perfect for any event, featuring a one-shoulder neckline and a structured little dress with a massive bow and a slightly ruched look.
A little black dress is timeless. As a result, this bulky number will come in handy. We love how the brand used different shapes to add drama. The puff sleeves of this evening dress with a sheer grid overlay provide instant drama.
This flirty Esther short dress featuring a tie knot on the front, the ruffle details are ideal for a date night
Jacquemus black Saudade dress is crafted from gathered twill to an asymmetric hem, then accented with spaghetti straps and a scoop back.
Hero Image: Courtesy of Pexels; Featured image: Courtesy of Instagram/janhvikapoor
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Reply: The little black dress gained popularity when actress Audrey Hepburn wore it with pearls in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” (1961). Since then, people wear it for all occasions, with a diverse range of accessories.
Reply: Black dresses are so versatile that they can be worn with anything from a white t-shirt to a blazer to a leather jacket and more.
Reply: Black dresses can be worn for any occasion like girls night out, graduation, cocktail parties, dating etc.
