Turn heads at your next night out in these stunning little black dresses

Nothing screams “iconic” like a little black dress (LBD). Celebrities have worn the garment for decades, each adding their own twist to the timeless piece. The little black dress can be dressed up or down for any occasion and goes with any mix of jewelry and accessories. Scroll down to see our edit of the best LBDs available.

History of the little black dress

Although Coco Chanel created the first little black dress, women had been wearing black clothes for decades before the French designer hit the mark. Black dresses were very popular in the Victorian era and were worn regularly. Widowed women had to mourn their spouses wearing black for years after their husbands died. When Queen Victoria’s husband Albert died in 1861, she is said to have worn black dresses for the next forty years to express her grief. In the 19th century, black clothing was also commonly worn by the working class. Because the dark hue hides dirt and other nasty stains, maids, housekeepers, and cleaners typically wore black dresses as their uniforms. While the black dresses worn in this era were not “small”, it is reasonable to conclude that historically the black dress was associated with grief, poverty, and other generally unpleasant connotations.

Besides being exceptionally beautiful, the little black dress has become a worldwide craze for other historical reasons. Chanel’s little black dress debuted right at the start of the Great Depression. Even elite women were now looking for a style that was both attractive and sophisticated, but also inexpensive. A basic black evening dress would be the perfect fit, allowing women of all classes and incomes to have a great outfit in their wardrobe. After the Great Depression, the globe was plunged into World War II. Everyone’s purse strings were tightened at this time, as any spare money and food was contributed to the war effort. Silk and other luxurious fabrics were extremely rare and were luxuries that were not accessible (or appropriate) for ordinary women. Simple black fabrics, on the other hand, were abundant. Little black dresses allowed ladies to dress without being too showy or harming the war effort. Black dresses were popular in later years for a number of reasons. The motion picture industry had a huge influence on popular design trends, and when Technicolor films became the norm, directors relied on women wearing black dresses to avoid color distortion on screen. Finally, Hollywood’s cinematic “Femmes fatales” wore little black dresses to portray their enigmatic allure.

