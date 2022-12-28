Jennifer Lopez shares details of her hummingbird-themed Christmas party





Jennifer Lopez’s unique holiday theme was about her first Christmas as Mrs. Affleck. In her latest edition of her On The J.Lo newsletter, the superstar opened up about the extravagant party she and her hubby threw at their Hollywood home. For the weekend before Christmas, the Afflecks hosted a star-studded guest list at their lavishly decorated home, which the “Waiting For Tonight” singer centered around the theme of hummingbirds. “I like to create a theme for each party,” the multi-hyphenate wrote, before explaining the meaning behind her theme. “I wrote a song called Hummingbird for my new album, It’s me now. For me, hummingbirds are messengers of love. They are very agile and can fly forwards, backwards and up and down. It is also the fastest bird but it always has time to stop, eat something sweet and smell the roses. I identify with them, but more than anything, every time I see one I feel like it’s a sign from God that everything is going to be okay.” “So I decided this year that the hummingbird would be a perfect theme,” she continued. “We’ve rebuilt families, doubled the number of people, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the gifts and tripled the chaos!” The star also shared a preview of her look for the festive evening, which included a stunning metallic dress by Gucci, decorated with gold, silver and green hummingbirds. The piece featured a stand-up collar, cinched waist, and long puff sleeves with distinct cuffs. She accessorized the glamorous dress with chandelier earrings and wore her hair in a curly ponytail. “I also chose hummingbird colors for my evening dress this year. It’s a Gucci dress I had in my closet that I bought a year ago and I was waiting for the perfect occasion to wear it. Thought it was perfect for our Christmas Colibri Party,” she wrote. OnTheJLo.com the Hustlers The actor also shared several photos of his home decor, including his themed tree. “I wanted to have a tree in the house that was a hummingbird, reminding us that anything done with love and love will always be fine,” she wrote. In a photo, which she also shared on Instagram, the star poses next to her tree in a festive collared dress printed with red bows on a turquoise blue background. She teamed the dress with shimmering red platform heels and a pair of large white and gold flower earrings. As for her beauty look, the star slicked her hair back and wore a dark red lip. OnTheJLo.com The JLo Beauty founder also shared that she and her blended family were able to return to a pre-pandemic holiday tradition. “For 8 years we’ve had an edition of Taco Tuesday Christmas, where we get together, dress up and sing Christmas carols,” she wrote. “During the pandemic that was put by the wayside, so it was the first time in a long time that we were able to get together with people we hadn’t seen in forever. The party was filled with family, friends , colleagues and people we have known over the years. We sang and danced and had an amazing time!” Quinci LeGardye is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer who covers culture, politics, and mental health through a black feminist lens. When she’s not writing or checking Twitter, she’s probably watching the latest K-drama or performing a concert in her car.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a42347101/jennifer-lopez-hummingbird-gown-christmas-party-theme/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos