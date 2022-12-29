Here we’ve unboxed 9 fashion capsule wardrobes from top editors to help you inspire your own shopping list.

All products featured on vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue from this item and commissions when you purchase something.

If we had to sum up 2022 sartorially, we’d describe it as the year when wardrobe essentials reigned supreme. Thanks to a strong list of brands, The Frankie Shop, The Row, COS and Totme, all responsible for redefining simple closet basics, sought out classic white tees and standout knits over trendier pieces. that we may have drawn to in the past. 2022 was also the year Hailey Bieber debuted her eight-piece capsule collection with Wardrobe.NYC, featuring timeless tailoring, standout outerwear, model-approved mini dresses, and more, and has created everywhere the look of a capsule wardrobe. This clean-lined but never boring approach to dressing is especially appealing as you head into a new year, whether you’re looking to refine and polish your wardrobe or simply minimize a step in your routine.

To help you get started, we tapped nine vogue editors and asked them to define their own versions of a capsule wardrobe, the everyday essentials they rely on to arrive chic at every occasion. From tried-and-true classics like a form-fitting turtleneck or menswear-inspired loafer to trendier pieces (they’re obsessed with fashion, after all), eachvogue The editors’ capsule wardrobe is created with longevity in mind, meaning items that are meant to last for years, not just seasons.

Below, take a peek inside nine vogue editors capsule wardrobes to inspire your own shopping list this new year and beyond.

Nicole Phelps, Global Director, Vogue Runway and Vogue Business

I’m a big fan of these Courrges turtlenecks. The dense rib knit never loses its shape or sags, and the collar never slips down essential for winter. I live in Bassikes pants. Boyish cuts work for my body. When I wear prints, which isn’t often, it’s usually Dries Van Noten. My friend and former Style.com colleague, Marina Larroude, makes some great boots. I put a lot of mileage on these.

Dries Van Noten printed stretch-jersey turtleneck midi dress

Courrèges long-sleeved turtleneck ribbed sweater Bassike loose-fit cotton utility chinos

Virginia Smith, Global Head of Fashion Network

My uniform is mostly pants and sweaters with Dries Van Noten taking up a lot of space in my closet. I keep restocking my Saint Laurent boots and The Row loveloafers. My go-to pants for traveling or just hanging out on the weekends are Paskho, they’re incredibly comfortable yet functional, usually paired with an Organic Basics tank top.

Dries Van Noten wool and alpaca sweater Dries Van Noten wool trousers

Organic Basics ribbed cotton tank top Easter Zen Comfort Pants

Saint Laurent Vassili 60 leather ankle boots The Row Canal grained-leather loafers

Chioma Nnadi, editor-in-chief of Vogue.com

I like jeans that look more like pants. It’s always tighter, something I can dress over and over again. An oversized men’s shirt will always be on rotation in my wardrobe, and Martine Roses is hands down my favourite. For me, the classic retro sweatpants will never go out of style. Plus, it’s so much neater than regular sweatshirts. I rarely wear heels, but I can always be persuaded to put my Manolos back on when the dress code calls for it. This classic little buckled heel works just as well with evening pants, briefs or a cocktail dress. And it’s also super comfortable.

Martine Rose Classic Long Sleeve Shirt Adidas Adicolor Classics Track Pants

Vaquera wide-leg denim tuxedo pants Manolo Blahnik Maysale 50 buckled satin mules

Julie Tong, Commercial Director

My capsule wardrobe consists of a series of classics, starting with a midi knit dress from my favorite brand, Proenza Schouler. (I own at least five knit dresses from the brand.) My co-workers like to call me the bag lady because I always show up to the office with a new tote. My latest obsession? The Rows Margaux Upside Down Tote is just big enough to fit everything I need for the office (and more). My wardrobe is never complete with my classic Cartier Tank Solo watch around my wrist and a pair of chunky gold earrings. (My favorite ensemble is from Missoma.) And finally, I like to make sure I’m comfortable walking the streets of New York, so I always finish my look with a pair of chunky-soled Chelsea boots.

Proenza Schouler striped ribbed-knit midi dress Bag The Row Margaux 17 upside down

Cartier Tank Louis Cartier automatic watch in 18K gold and alligator 25.5 mm Missoma x Lucy Williams Interlocking Chunky Hoop Earrings

Ganni paneled leather Chelsea boots

Lilah Ramzi, shopping and nightlife editor

I’m about as classic as it gets. As trends come and go, I probably won’t move from my uniform. I love crisp white shirts; this one from Cara Cara is currently my favorite considering it’s nipped at the waist. And since baggy, baggy, oversized pants steal our hearts, I pull out and stick to my beloved skinny cropped pants. I have a variety of The Row and Rag & Bone. I prefer pants that hit just above the ankle; in winter, they will go very well with ankle boots, and when I don’t dress warm, it’s a ballerina! This brings me to my simple black flats. These from Repetto are about as good as it gets, but I’ll also be wearing classic CC ballet flats from Chanel. Sure, they’re quite an investment, but I once had a pair that lasted almost eight years (with annual trips to the cobbler). And with handbags, I’m kind of a top-handle girl, this lizard hunting season bag is incredibly chic and it’s what I’ve been carrying this winter. Finally, my look isn’t complete without a Guccis Odalie 500 lipstick, to be exact. I feel naked without it!

Cara Cara Hutton cropped poplin shirt Rag & Bone Simone Slim Trousers

Repetto Cinderella Ballerinas Hunting Season The Medium Top Handle in Lizard

Mejuri half eternity emerald baguette bangle Gucci Rouge Lvres satin lipstick

Naomi Elize, Market Writer

It’s so hard to narrow down my capsule wardrobe to just six choices, but the pieces I selected are all the ones I wear many.The Theterne set is by far my new favorite lounge set for travelling! It’s so incredibly soft and easy to move around, making travel days less stressful. The Frankie Shopcoat is a coat that I wear every day. It has the perfect oversized shape that can easily fit into your winter wardrobe. For on the go, I tend to lean towards my Telfar Medium Tote as it easily fits my laptop and isn’t too heavy on the shoulders. When it comes to jewelry, I never leave home without my ring from Mateo New York because it always makes me feel so luxurious. And for those days when I don’t know what to wear, I can always turn to one of my Christopher John Rogers knit dresses! You just put it on, and instantly you’re in a look!

Anya Oversized Coat The Frankie Shop Christopher John Rogers Color Block Ribbed Polo Dress

dull shrunken raglan sweatshirt drab straight jogger pants

Eastpak x Telfar medium shopping bag Mateo AI initials 14-karat gold, diamond and quartz ring

Madeline Fass, Market Writer

I often stick to buying the same types of silhouettes in many iterations, materials, colors, etc. a good leather belt, comfortable moccasins and earrings that are a bit more special than hoops but discreet enough to be worn all the time. Here is my current rotation!

Cos oversized tailored shirt Aritzia Tna Alpha Tee

Vince fitted wide-leg trousers Prada unlined brushed leather loafers

Laura Jackson, Business Journalist

My approach to clothing is one where timeless tailoring usually triumphs. For me, there’s nothing more chic than rocking stylish pants, like these from Favorite Daughter, with a cozy knit in the winter or a crop top in the summer. That’s not to say I’m not looking for more feminine pieces either, like this embellished midi skirt by British designer Wales Bonner. Loulou Studio is a brand I recently discovered (and fell in love with). This cashmere blend jacket is perfect for wearing with overbaggy jeans or my aforementioned midi skirt. For accessories, I go back to my minimalist aesthetic and always come back to these two-tone loafers from Weejuns and the Pradas Cleo handbag.

Roll neck sweater Cecile Alex Mill Favorite Daughter Pinstripe Straight Leg Pants

LouLou Studio Aspo wool and cashmere-blend jacket Wales Bonner Sitar mirror-embellished check pleated skirt

Prada Cleo brushed-leather shoulder bag

Alexis Bennett, Business Writer

My definition of a capsule wardrobe thrives on elevated essentials that lean a little more to the glamorous side of the spectrum. For example, I love the dramatic effect of the amaxskirt paired with a tight turtleneck. (I’ll give it bonus points if it’s a little transparent because I love a moment of reveal and concealment.) For accessories, I’ve traditionally been all about the gold, but this season I’m swapping my go-tos against sparkling silver pieces that feel especially magical right now.

The Frankie Shop Suzanne belted wool-blend felt trench coat Totmé wool turtleneck sweater

Raey leather pencil skirt Gia Borghini Rosie pointed toe boots