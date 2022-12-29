Fashion embraces the metaverse – Sourcing Journal

The virtual bandwagon felt more like a clown car this year, with everyone from Walmart to PacSun dipping into the metaverse.

It makes sense: e-commerce is the biggest economic factor driving growth in a market that research consultancy McKinsey has valued at $5 trillion, and web shopping3 as a $2,600 opportunity. billions of dollars. With more than 400 million virtual world users, according to metaverse consulting firm Metaversed, brands are taking advantage of the brave new World Wide Web. And even though NFTs have lost some of their shine, luxury houses are still chasing the $22 million in one day that Adidas hit late last year.

“When it comes to the metaverse, if you cut the hype, know one thing: it’s going to be buying support,” said Chris Bruderle, vice president of research and insights at the Interactive Advertising Bureau. “As Web3 adoption continues to accelerate, we’ll see more and more brands building storefronts across the metaverse. The old adage, “If you build it, they’ll come,” will ring true for this category in booming.

Here are some of the biggest moves in the virtual world from 2022.

Adidas

Adidas introduced its Ozworld sneakers to the virtual universe in April through a “historic partnership” with avatar creation platform Ready Player Me. The digital experience used a personalized personality quiz to generate interoperable avatars in more 1,500 games and applications. These alter egos can digitally try on sneakers from the Ozworld collection before (ideally) buying them. Although Ready Player Me typically builds its avatars from user-submitted selfies, its partnership with Adidas will allow it to create characters based on how participants answer a series of questions, including one that asks for their body shape. favorite Ozworld shoe. The platform then translates this information into a unique avatar that “is aesthetically inspired by the dynamic visual codes of the collection”.

Ali Baba

E-commerce giant Alibaba celebrated the fifth anniversary of its Tmall Luxury Pavilion by striving to bring shoppers into the metaverse in October. Tmall used the event to introduce “Meta Pass”, which gives shoppers priority access to products in the digital landscape. Blockchain-certified warrants can be purchased by pass holders and redeemed for limited-edition items. Exclusive products such as an oversized Max Mara fall 2022 sweater, Burberry’s Lola bag and Pablo sneakers lined with Marni fleece were available to participants.

fashion week

3D virtual world browser-based platform Decentraland hosted the first Metaverse Fashion Week in March, with more than 60 luxury and digital brands bringing presentations, concerts and after-parties to the virtual world. Brands could virtually present their spring 2022 collections in different “districts” of the platform’s Fashion District. Tommy Hilfiger invited guests to teleport their avatar to its virtual store to purchase floating 3D renders of limited-edition products from its spring collection, which can be purchased as NFTs and redeemed for physical products. Mango showcased three NFTs co-created with crypto artist Luis “Lajos” Arregui Henk, known as Farkas, and the Spanish retailer’s own 3D product design and technology teams.

H&M

The H&M boutique in Williamsburg, Brooklyn is the retailer’s latest launch into metaverse fashion. A curated preview of the chain’s latest Innovation Design Story collection opened earlier this month, with the entire collection set to be displayed at H&M’s Times Square location and online. The range journeys into the metaverse using the H&M app, where five augmented reality filters are available, complementing the Metaverse Design Story Innovation. Created in partnership with the Institute of Digital Fashion, Snapchat-powered AR Fashion Lenses enable virtual try-on, bringing the physical and digital worlds together and allowing customers to express themselves in both IRL and URL.

Nike

Nike unveiled its first NFT sneaker in April, four months after acquiring virtual fashion startup RTFkt. Unlike other brands, which sold a specific number of non-fungible tokens at a fixed price, Nike’s first NFT was offered to anyone who owned one of RTFKT’s CloneX avatars, an NFT collection released in November, before than Nike acquires it. Owners of the token can “burn” it – an action that removes the NFT from circulation – in exchange for a neutral RTFKT x Nike Dunk Genesis Cryptokick, an “Evo X Skin Vial” and a new MNLTH box. Earlier this month, fashion startup Web3 created a limited-time raffle for sneakerheads in hopes of purchasing the first-of-its-kind virtual shoe as an NFT to redeem for a pair. of real life Nike Cryptokicks iRL sneakers. The state-of-the-art RTFKT kicks that connect to users’ smartphones are available at the blockchain price of 0.34 ETH, or approximately $417. Billed as the first shoe to merge the digital and physical worlds, the sneaker and its corresponding NFT are limited to 19,000 models to build in each reality. But to enter the raffle and be chosen in the “private mint selection,” entrants must have a WalletConnect-supported cryptocurrency wallet with at least 0.5 ETH ($625) and a shipping address. in the United States, which might appear to some to be a marketing scheme. for the open-source protocol platform.

PacSun

The Anaheim, Calif.-based retailer has spent the year banking on its theory that the Metaverse is the future as PacSun continues to expand its virtual footprint. Last year, the brand announced it was teaming up with metaverse platforming company Roblox Corp for Pacworld, its first dedicated experience on the teen-centric platform, launching into space with a PacSun-branded t-shirt and tie-dye track pants for the players. Earlier this year, it launched a PacSun video game, “PacSun the Game,” with the PacSun fantasy mall concept and virtual store, “PS Reserve,” showcased in the multi-day Complexland virtual festival that took place. held in May.

As for NFTs, PacSun sold its first, a .gif of its wave logo, in December 2021 for the equivalent of $776 and built on that momentum to release the first in its Mall Rat series in January. Each Mall Rat mirrors a PacSun store with the NFT background a reference to that store’s location, such as a cityscape for downtown Los Angeles and palm trees for Santa Monica. Three hundred unique NFTs were released, which also came with a one-of-a-kind physical shirt. PacSun released even more in March, although only two of the 14 Pac Mall Rats received a single offer. Despite the lack of interest, the specialty retailer continued to invest in the space, rolling out a new Pac Mall Rat NFT “denim mini-series with unlockable content” as part of its July #MyDenimStory campaign.

“Brands have two options when it comes to entering the metaverse and the NFT space: wait and see or lead the way,” Pacsun President Brie Olson previously told Sourcing Journal. “Both carry risks. PacSun decided to lead because we are committed to PacSun’s cultural DNA centered around innovation and creativity, which we believe mitigates the risk of testing and exploring unproven concepts.

The youth retailer’s holiday campaign, “PacVerse,” tapped TikTok stars Brooke Monk and Mathieu Simoneau, along with dancer Brynn Rumfallo and stuntman Hero DW, for its “Welcome to the PacVerse” video, where they enter the PacSun-created metaverse using a VR Headset, exploring environments including an ice-covered area and a futuristic airport terminal.

“PacVerse serves as a full-funnel medium in our virtual and physical worlds that helps improve brand value and consumer experience. Our audience is the first generation to blend their digital and physical identities as a natural part of their life, and the PacVerse theme is a celebration of their self-expression, reflecting those identities and the unique sense of shared community they find in both,” says Olson. “Virtual brand worlds are an important part of the future , and part of what’s so exciting about these immersive virtual concepts is that discovery for our consumer is both fluid and creativity has no boundaries.”

walmart

In September, retail giant Walmart entered the metaverse in collaboration with Roblox, launching two interactive experiences within the platform: Walmart Land and Walmart’s Universe of Play. Both experiences are geared towards Gen Z, with Walmart Land focusing on bringing the best in fashion, style, beauty, and entertainment directly to Roblox’s global community of 52 million daily users. Walmart’s Game Universe is what the retailer described as “the ultimate destination for virtual toys in Roblox.” Through Walmart’s Game Universe, the Roblox community can explore different toy worlds to earn coins for virtual goods, or complete challenges to build a personal trophy case, unlock secret codes and more.

western elm

Modern furniture and decor retailer West Elm teamed up with Roblox in October to launch its own virtual world, West Elm Home Design. As the first major home specialty retailer to premiere on Roblox, its Metaverse debut offers a virtual experience with high-fidelity design and photorealism. The West Elm Home Design experience includes the West Elm Hub, which includes a furniture store, cafe, and merchandise store, and the West Elm Neighborhood, where users can customize their home with over 150 virtual products that are perfectly identical to their physical counterparts.

Cowboy

Wrangler entered the metaverse with an exclusive NFT and physical offering made in collaboration with Grammy-winning artist Leon Bridges in February. The Kontoor Brands-owned heritage brand has launched a two-part NFT drop dubbed “Mr. Wrangler” which featured a denim suit specially designed for Bridges. His “Mr. Wrangler Legendary” NFT went for 1,947 ETH in September, or around $2,609. The NFT was the second and final drop in the “Mr. Wrangler collection,” unveiled at a Fashion Week presentation in Brooklyn. , New York.