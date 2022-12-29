Fashion
Hailey Bieber looks leggy in a cocktail dress in a social media clip
Hailey Bieber showed off her toned legs in a new clip shared to her TikTok account on Tuesday night.
The 26-year-old model – who recently gave a recap of her 2022 year – slipped into a silky green off-the-shoulder mini dress that cinched in her slender waist.
Her dress had a long pom pom in the front and a flowing skirt with built-in shorts.
Hailey pulled her hair back into a long, tight ponytail with wisps that fell down the sides of her face.
The Arizona native painted her lips bright red and her brows were sculpted with brow gel.
She accessorized with huge gold hoop earrings and twirled around as a fast-paced pop song played on the clip.
The caption of the TikTok video read “from the drafts [Christmas tree emoji].’
Biebers’ new TikTok clip came after he shared a series of skinny highlights from the past year.
Earlier Tuesday, she posted a huge collection of photos about her story, taking her 49.7 million followers on a trip down memory lane.
Biebers’ album featured a variety of scantily clad poses and glamorous snaps, plus a few snapshots from when she was briefly hospitalized with a blood clot in March.
Hailey’s massive photo haul included a selection of risque moments that showed off her stunning figure.
In one photo, the influencer rocks a floral bra top and grabs her cleavage, posing for the camera.
Another highlight was her Halloween look of roses and vines, which was a riff on French model Laetitia Castas’ iconic look from 1999.
One particularly stunning glam photo captured Hailey in a pink strapless top with stacked necklaces.
And the parade of beautiful looks continued, with Bieber posting photo after photo of herself in glamorous dresses, skimpy bikinis and sexy sportswear.
But some of the footage was more serious than sexy, as the runway sensation documented her severe health scare.
In March, Bieber was taken to a Palm Springs hospital after experiencing stroke-like symptoms due to a blood clot in her brain.
Hailey explained that the small blood clot passed on its own, allowing her to make a full recovery within hours.
The catwalk star called the ordeal one of the scariest moments I’ve ever experienced when she initially posted on her Instagram story.
In throwback photos released Thursday, Hailey is seen recovering in her hospital bed.
She also posted an x-ray of her skull, along with sharing a photo of herself wearing a Zio patch to monitor her heart.
