A trio of sisters bet on Fashion Fair taiyaki to support their cancer-stricken mother





Nummy Yummy opened in the Fashion Fair food court on December 17. Photo by Ben Hensley published on December 28, 2022 – 13:55

Written by Ben Hensley The Fashion Fairs food court has gotten a little sweeter this holiday season, introducing customers to the unique flavor of taiyaki, a Japanese pastry that comes in a variety of flavors and customizable options. Nummy Yummy opened on December 17 in the Fashion Fair mall. Owned and operated by Cerena, Diamond and Sierra Lee, Nummy Yummy was founded to provide relief to the trio’s mother, who was diagnosed with cancer last year. We wanted to work to get her out of her job, Cerena said. There was a time when she had to return to work even though she was still diagnosed. She said that following her mother’s diagnosis, Cerena and her two sisters thought about what they could do to support their mother. After discussing options, including mochi donuts, the family decided to make taiyaki their father’s first dessert in the United States after immigrating to the country after the Vietnam War. It kind of makes sense to our family, Cerena said. Not to be confused with teriyaki, taiyaki is a Japanese dessert that Cerena describes as having a crunchy, waffle-like exterior and a chewy, doughy interior. Taiyaki can be customized with various toppings and toppings. Cold taiyaki is also available, in the form of a cone. It works like an ice cream cone that can also be customized with boba, sprinkles, Oreo crumbles and fruity pebbles. The sisters plan to eventually add more customizable flavors and options to the menu, as well as other main desserts. Although she doesn’t have an expansion timeline, Cerena said the sisters hope the business will find ground and eventually grow. Hopefully eventually franchise if we can, she said. After sampling their product with family and friends, their December 17 opening drew a fair amount of traffic to the store, with Cerena saying their The Instagram account, the primary form of marketing for the burgeoning business, saw over 300 new followers. Cerena said as first-time business owners, the sisters hope to continue to grow in the business landscape and learn from their experiences. I just hope everyone will come out and support us,” Cerena said.

