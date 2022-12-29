Kim Kardashian Reveals Staff Have a Dress Code, Employees Wear ‘Fully Gender Neutral’ Uniforms





The TV personality’s staff should stick to wearing “grays, heather grey, black, navy, white, cream, khaki”. Working for Kim Kardashian requires an “all-neutral” wardrobe! During an appearance in “Angie Martinez”IRLpodcast, the 41-year-old SKIMS mogul shared that her staff members were wearing uniforms when the radio host pointed out that Kardashian office workers were dressed in “color-coordinated” outfits. Kim confirmed, “Absolutely. I have uniforms. It’s not like, ‘Hey, it’s like, your uniform.’ These are just color palettes.” The reality star revealed she had provided a ‘manual’ to her employees, saying the guide stated they were only allowed to wear ‘grey, heather grey, black, navy , white, cream and khaki”.

Getty All the Kardashian Drama That Happened in 2022

See the story She continued, “We can stick to all neutrals. Not a lot of color blocking.” According to Kardashian, the uniforms were a company policy that was mutually agreed to by its employees. “My house is so Zen, so I asked what everyone thought about it and everyone said, ‘It would make our lives easier,'” she said. “And once everyone was on board and thought it would be easier for them, I was like, ‘Yeah, let’s do this. “” “The Kardashians” personality jokingly added, “I should have a free dress day for their birthdays or something.” In February, the mom-of-four opened up about her love of monochrome decorating in a video for Vogue’s “Objects of Affection” series. “Everything in my house is really minimal,” Kim said. “I find there’s so much chaos in the world that when I come home I want it to be really calm and I want everything to be soothing.” Although she may have more neutral tastes, Kardashian revealed that she lets her children decorate their rooms according to their own preferences. “I have the playroom full of clutter,” she explained. “Bedrooms — one is pink, one is purple, one is blue, one is dinosaurs. It’s like every kid can have their own style and taste in their bedroom and have fun, but in the main house , I really like the calm.” Kim shares North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West. instagram

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://toofab.com/2022/12/28/kim-kardashian-staff-dress-code-all-neutral-uniform/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos