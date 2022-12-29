Liberty Bowl Gone Wild: Records fall furiously in thrilling triple OT battle between Kansas and Arkansas

Memphis, TN. In total, Arkansas’ Wednesday victory over Kansas 55-53 in triple overtime in the 64th annual Liberty Bowl at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium featured 24 tied or broken records.

Everything from game length to individual passing records and everything in between came under attack Wednesday night in a game that saw Kansas trail 31-7 but erase that deficit to force overtime and actually take a lead. from 45-38 at one point during the extra frames.

KU quarterback Jalon Daniels has been one of the game’s biggest record breakers, and he’s put up numbers that either broke decades-old records or are likely to last as long as they did it before he broke them.

Here’s a look at the records that fell, and some other notes, from the Razorbacks’ wild win.

This is the second OT game in Liberty Bowl history and both involved Arkansas. The Razorbacks beat East Carolina 20-17 in overtime in 2010.

The Arkansas-Kansas game set a Liberty Bowl record for longest game in history with 3 overtimes.

The combined 108 points between Kansas and Arkansas set a Liberty Bowl record, surpassing 84 scored in the 2004 Liberty Bowl, Louisville 44, Boise State 40.

The 55 points scored by Arkansas set a Liberty Bowl record, surpassing the 47 scored by Colorado against Alabama in the 1969 Liberty Bowl.

Kansas 53 points is now the second-most all-time in Liberty Bowl history.

Kansas QB Jalon Daniels set a Liberty Bowl record with 565 total rushing yards (544 passing, 21 rushing). He passed Illinois Tony Eason (413 in 1982) and Missouris Drew Lock (403 in 2018)

Arkansas KJ Jefferson is now second all-time in Liberty Bowl history with 417 total yards on offense (287 passing, 130 rushing)

Jalon Daniels’ 544-yard pass set a Liberty Bowl record and his 37 completions also set a Liberty Bowl record. His 55 pass attempts were tied for the most in Liberty Bowl history with Illinois Tony Eason.

Kansas 544 passing yards and 37 completions both set new Liberty Bowl records.

Jalon Daniels scored six touchdowns (5 assists, 1 rushing) set a Liberty Bowl record.

Jalon Daniels, 38 points, set a Liberty Bowl record, passing Mississippi States Dak Prescotts 30 in 2013 and Texas A&M;s Kyle Allen 30 in 2014.

Jalon Daniels set a Liberty Bowl record with 5 TD assists.

Kansas set a Liberty Bowl record with 5 TD assists.

Arkansas KJ Jeffersons 4 TD (2 assists, 2 carries) is tied for fourth in Liberty Bowl history.

Kansas Luke Grimms 10 receptions tied a Liberty Bowl record with three more.

Arkansas’ rushing total of 681 yards set a Liberty Bowl record, passing Missouris 637 yards against Oklahoma State in 2018.

Kansas’ 603-yard total offense is the third most in Liberty Bowl history.

Kansas 544 passing yards set a Liberty Bowl record, passing Illinois by 423 passing yards in 1982.

Arkansas 24 points in the first quarter set a Liberty Bowl record for most points scored by a single team in any quarter.

Kansas 40 second-half points (with OT) set a Liberty Bowl record for most points scored by any team in a half.

Kansas and Arkansas’ combined 1,284 total yards set a Liberty Bowl record, surpassing Missouri and Oklahoma State’s 1,139 total yards in 2018.

Arkansas’ 31 first-half runs tied a Liberty Bowl record for most runs scored by any team in a half. Boise State in 2004 and Colorado in 1969 also each had 31 points in the first half.

Arkansas and Kansas’ combined 64 second-half points (with OTs) also set a Liberty Bowl record for points in a half by either team.

Arkansas and Kansas’ combined 31 first quarter runs are the second-most combined first quarter runs in Liberty Bowl history, only surpassed by the 2014 Liberty Bowl with West Virginia leading Texas A&M; 20-14 after the opening period.

Kansas’ 90 games are the second most games in Liberty Bowl history, second only to Baylors’ 91 games in 1985.

Arkansas and Kansas both scored seven touchdowns apiece to set a Liberty Bowl record for most touchdowns by a team. Their combined 14 touchdowns also set a Liberty Bowl record.

Kansas 32 first downs set a Liberty Bowl record, surpassing Ole Miss 30 in 1989 and Arkasnas 30 in 2015.

Kansas 25 passing first downs set a Liberty Bowl record, passing Illinois 18 in 1982.

Kansas’ 55 pass attempts are the second all-time in Liberty Bowl history behind Illinois’ 58 in 1982.