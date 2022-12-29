Famous Brisbane fashion designer Daniel Lightfoot dies suddenly on Christmas Day aged 58





Brisbane fashion designer Daniel Lightfoot died suddenly on Christmas Day aged 58. The news was announced by his ex-wife of eight years, Suzie, who posted a touching tribute on Instagram on Tuesday. “With great sadness I share the terrible news that Daniel Lightfoot passed away on Christmas Day,” she wrote. “He is so loved by his beautiful daughter Paris (the light of his life) and his close family, Allison, Kenny, Elizabeth, Ben and Amy.” Deliver the news you want, when you want with Flash. More than 25 news channels in one place. New to Flash? Try 1 month free. Offer ends October 31, 2023 She said the 58-year-old “touched so many people” with his “incredible talent, craftsmanship and vision of beauty”. “He turned a simple piece of fabric into something truly magical and made the women he dressed shine like diamonds,” the post continued. “He will always be fondly remembered for his sense of humor and quick wit, his appreciation for French champagne, diamonds and bling, yellow roses, love of a good party, expensive cars and dancing like everyone was watching (because they were!). “Rest in peace beautiful Daniel. You are safe now and you can be the man you want to be again in heaven by dressing all those beautiful angels in your designs.” Her daughter Paris also shared her own Instagram post where she wrote, “Heaven has won the hottest and most hilarious angel.” “I will forever love you Daddy and I will always be your Princess P,” she said, alongside a childhood photo of the couple. Mr Lightfoot gained recognition after Australian Miss World contestant Angelina Nasso donned his design in 1985. The following year he won Queensland’s Best Designer and won 27 RAQ Fashion Design Awards and two Australian Fashion Awards. He was inducted into the Retail Association of Queensland Hall of Fame in 1992. Throughout his career, Mr Lightfoot has dressed a string of high-profile figures, including Liza Minnelli and former Governor General Quentin Bryce. He continued to contribute to the fashion industry before his death, mentoring aspiring designers through the Queensland University of Technology School of Fashion.

