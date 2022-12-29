Will YouTube Shorts become the first fashion and beauty social platform?





Launched in 2021, YouTube Shorts now has over 1.5 billion global monthly users who generate over 30 billion views per day. According to fashion companies that use Shorts, short videos are effective in drawing attention to their longer content and high-investment events. And shorts are about to become a bigger draw.

According to YouTube, in 2023 it will introduce a revenue-sharing program for short film creators: on a monthly basis, it will allocate 45% of the total advertising revenue generated by short film creators to short film creators, the hearing of an individual determining his share.

This is unique in the industry and important for brands as it will help fuel creativity on the shorts, making the environment an exciting place to participate, said Heather Clark, YouTube UK Head of Luxury. Clark works with fashion companies advertising shorts including Burberry, JVN. Hair and the British Fashion Council. YouTube contributed over $1.4 billion to UK GDP in 2021, and YouTube’s creative ecosystem supported over 40,000 full-time equivalent jobs in the UK. [during the year]. So it’s exciting that Shorts continues to fuel the creative economy. Clark said that at 60 seconds or less, shorts often serve as digestible teasers for longer content and are effective at driving viewers from one to the next. Among other uses, brands are also leveraging short films to showcase “event highlights, giving audiences unique access,” she said. Currently, Chanel (2.1 million) and Dior (1.6 million) have the most YouTube subscribers among luxury brands. To promote its May 2022 show in Seoul, Dior released sixShorts videos featuring brand ambassadors including Jisso, Yuna Kim and Bae Suzy. Everyone shared what they like about the city and noted the date of the show. The videos received 3,000 to 40,000 views each. Prada released short films to promote its shows, including teasers urging people to tune in and post-show videos recapping highlights. Burberry experimented on YouTube with series dedicated to the knotting of scarves and the music of its fashion shows. It also broadcasts its shows live on YouTube, which averages 3 million viewers. In March 2022, he released his first Short video, showcasing the show’s content. He’s used Shorts to present all of his shows since, as well as this year’s Burberry Festive holiday campaign. Burberry has 2.6 million followers on TikTok and sees an average of 1 million views per video. Chanel, Dior and Prada all use Reels, the home of Instagram for shorthand content. Dior and Prada also post on TikTok – they have 3 million and 750,000 followers respectively. Campaign videos are among their most common post formats.

For its part, the British Fashion Council has leveraged YouTube Shorts over the past year, with positive results. The feature gives us the ability to engage our audience through shorter content, converting those watchers into subscribers to learn more about our work. [We spotlight] The impact of the BFCs, the educational content for students and the entertaining videos of the Fashion Awards, said Caroline Rush, CEO of the British Fashion Council. In December, the organization used short and longer YouTube videos to promote its 2022 Fashion Awards. It released performance videos from musicians ShyGirl and Jessie Ware, exclusive red carpet coverage and guest interviews such as Stefflon Don, Florence Pugh and Tilda Swinton. The shorts garnered 2,000 views on average. The shorts are perfect [platform] to tease, amplify and echo big moments like fashion shows and ad campaigns. They lead to discovery of your long-form content, Clarke said. fifty-nine percent Gen Zers, already the world’s largest generation, use short-form video apps to discover things they then watch longer versions of. Therefore, shorts can help fuel a virtuous circle of engagement between brands. [and consumers]. Hairstylist and TV personality Jonathan Van Ness launched his hair care brand, JVN Hair, in August 2021. In the 18 months that JVN Hair has been on YouTube, he has amassed 230,000 subscribers and 51 million viewer minutes. viewing time on the platform. Teresa Lo, Global Vice President and General Manager of JVN Hair, said, “Within YouTube, JVN creates YouTube Shorts hair tutorial content and promotions posts, which brings new audiences to the channel. . By supporting YouTube Shorts with long-form content and the YouTube Community tab where brands can engage with users through polls, GIFs, and videos JVN is able to drive these new audiences through the purchase funnel. This layered approach of YouTube has made the platform JVN Hair’s primary organic social engine for traffic and revenue. In the three months since JVN started using YouTube Shorts, the videos have garnered 1 million views. From an organic point of view, [brands] have up to 60 seconds to engage the audience in Shorts. Additionally, the “Subscribe” button is highlighted, making longer content in a channel more visible, Clark said. From an advertising perspective, brands add vertical creative assets [in the form of Shorts] to their YouTube strategy are seeing up to 20% more conversions per dollar. They are essential to stimulate purchasing behavior.

