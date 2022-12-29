Hailey Bieber shows off her legs in a gorgeous little cocktail dress





On Tuesday night, Hailey Bieber debuted a look from her drafts on TikTok. The 26-year-old model wears a green Vivienne Westwood silk dress from the Spring/Summer 2023 collection, with a plunging neckline and an off-the-shoulder cut that hugs her figure perfectly. Built-in shorts allowed the skirt to ride high up her toned legs, and the bust was adorned with an eye-catching tassel. Hailey had her hair pulled up in a ponytail and wore a pair of Roy mules by Saint Laurent. In her ears were a pair of gold earrings and she wore a bold red lip. In the clip, she poses and turns to show off the dress, before leaning down to blow a kiss at the camera. This content is imported from Tiktok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Recently, the Rhode Skin founder did something of a year in review on her Instagram Stories, scattering some highlights from 2022 before the New Year arrived. It was a big game, with a lot of tough times. She and husband Justin Bieber struggled with health issues this year and seemed to be spending a lot of time together in Los Angeles throughout their recovery. She also spoke about their past during the To telephone His Dad podcast with Alex Cooper, addressing rumors that she dated her husband while he was still in a relationship with his ex, Selena Gomez. I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with someone, that’s the end of it, she said. Everything is respect, everything is love. She added that she and Gomez have been talking to each other since her wedding, and photos released later at the Academy Gala seemed to prove it. There’s no drama, personally, Hailey told Cooper. That’s also why I feel like, well, if everyone on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we can walk away from it with clarity and respect, then that’s is good. Aime Lutkin is the weekend editor at ELLE.com. Her writing has appeared in Jezebel, Glamour, Marie Claire and more. His first book, The lone hunter will be published by Dial Press in February 2022.

