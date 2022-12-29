Fashion 2022: a year in review

There’s never a dull moment in fashion and 2022 has given us plenty of gossip, viral moments and head-turning outfits.

After the disruption of the pandemic, fashion was back in full swing with the Met Gala returning to its traditional May Monday prime slot and its fashion shows causing a stir as digital presentations faded into the background.

Euronews Culture takes you through the big fashion moments of the year, from icons we mourned to celebrity controversies and new creative directors you need to know about in 2023.

Making headlines in 2022

Whether you like it or think it was reckless use of a valuable item, Kim Kardashian created one of the most memorable red carpet moments of all time when she wore the Marilyn Monroes gown to the Met Gala in May. The dress, worn by Monroe when she sang Happy Birthday to President Kennedy, is owned by Ripleys who paid $4.81 million ($4.51 million) for it in 2016.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II was one of the biggest news stories of the year, but it had a particular impact on British designers as it fell during the most important month in the fashion calendar. Designers including Burberry and Raf Simons have canceled their shows at London Fashion Week. Others showed their respect with a minute’s silence, while JW Anderson, Erdem, Richard Quinn, Daniel W Fletcher and SS Daley were among those who sent black ensembles, veils and other mourning attire to the podium in homage to the monarch.

Perhaps the most notable catwalk moment of the year went to Bella Hadid at Caperni. During Paris Fashion Week in October, the model closed the show by getting a dress sprayed live on stage.

Kanye West, also known as Ye, was barely out of the headlines in 2022 but controversy around the rapper began to skyrocket when he appeared in a White Lives Matter slogan t-shirt at a surprise fashion show for his label Yeezy. The stunt resulted in walkouts from the show and angry online rhetoric from supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement. Ye continued to make numerous anti-Semitic remarks which saw him drop partnerships such as Balenciaga and Adidas.

It didn’t look like 2022 would be the year fashion learned its lesson working with controversial public figures. Only a month later, in November, Rihanna’s fashion line Fenty sent Johnny Depp on the podium just a few months after the end of his legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

More welcome news came from outdoor clothing brand Patagonia whose founder announced he would transfer his ownership to a charitable trust that funds environmental initiatives. The company will generate dividends of around 100 million a year to tackle the climate crisis in the first initiative of its kind for a fashion company.

Timothée Chalamet created another first for fashion in 2022. In September, he became the first man to appear solo on the cover of British Vogue. Chalamet described the photo shoot with Steven Meisel as his favorite to date.

At the end of the year, one of the industry’s favorite designer brands followed suit. In November, Raf Simons said he would close his own label founded in 1995. The Spring/Summer 2023 collection will be the last created by the label, but the designer will continue his fashion career as co-creative director. from Prada.

The loss of legends

The fashion world has lost some of its most beloved icons this year.

In January, the former editor of American Vogue, Andre Leon Talleydied aged 73 after suffering complications from a heart attack and Covid-19.

He was known for breaking barriers as an African American in fashion and for his flamboyant style and outspoken attitude which made appearances on Americas Next Top Model.

After his death, Talleys’ 2020 memoir The Chiffon Trenches re-entered the book charts with the sale of the hardback version.

The same month, the death of the French couturier Thierry Mugler was announced. Known for his futuristic and gender-biased high fashion, he dressed some of the most eclectic stars of the 70s and 80s, including Madonna, David Bowie, Grace Jones and Michael Jackson. His Angel and Alien fragrances are also a big part of his legacy and have remained ever popular since their launch in the 90s and 00s.

In August, the fashion world mourned the death of the designer Issey Miyake. Another pioneer, he was part of a wave of Japanese designers who broke into the fashion scene in the 70s and 80s. His designs stood out for their simple colors but unusual silhouettes, many thanks to his characteristic pleating.

Creative directors: who’s in and who’s out?

It was another exciting year of designer debuts and the retirement of fashion creative directors with a changing of the guard at Emilio Pucci, Etro, Hugo Boss, Missoni, Nina Ricci, Salvatore Ferragamo, Supreme and Yeezy.

The biggest surprise came from Alexander Michael who announced his departure from Gucci after seven years. His tenure saw Michele go from a relative unknown outside fashion’s inner circle to a household name as he revived the fortunes of the historic brand.

There were also changes at Burberry when British-born Daniel Lee, formerly of Bottega Venetta, was announced to replace Riccardo Tisci.

During Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 22, Matthieu Blazy presented his first collection for Bottega Veneta with a focus on craftsmanship, inspirations from the art world and the use of the brand’s signature leather unexpectedly.

Nigo, the founder of cult streetwear brand, A Bathing Ape, made his debut as creative director of Kenzo in Paris the same season with his modern take on the brand’s archives. All eyes were on the front row, which was filled with the designer’s celebrity friends, including Ye, Tyler The Creator, Julia Fox, Pharell and Pusha T, who kept the brand trending throughout 2022.

Burberry, Bottega Venetta and Kenzo will undoubtedly continue to be hot brands for 2023 as new designers lay out their creative visions for them. But the news everyone is waiting for in the New Year is: Who will take over at Gucci?

Stay tuned to Euronews Culture next week for our look at the 2023 fashion trends.