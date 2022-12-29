Kim Kardashian Reveals a Unique Dress Code Her Employees Must Follow: I Have Uniforms





Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Kim Kardashian has opened up about some of the guidelines she expects her employees to follow, with the reality star revealing she has uniforms for staff. The Skims founder, 42, spoke candidly about the dress code she implemented during an appearance on Angie Martinez IRL podcastafter Martinez noticed the Kardashians staff all color coordinated and asked if the choice was intentional. In response, Kardashian revealed that the coordination was absolutely intentional. Absolutely. I have uniforms, said the reality TV star. However, Kardashian later clarified that the dress code did not consist of actual uniforms, but rather neutral color palettes for her employees to follow. Well, it’s not like, Hey, that’s your uniform. They’re just color palettes, Kardashian explained, before confirming that she has a manual that she provides to staff. As for the colors Kardashian expects from the staff, she revealed that the palette consists of gray, heather gray, black, navy blue, white, cream, khaki. I mean, we can stick to all neutrals, she continued. And not much color blocking. According to Kardashian, she decided to put on the uniform due to the zenness of her Californian home, with the billionaire business mogul revealing that her employees had agreed to wear clothes in a color scheme similar to her décor. My house is so Zen, so I asked what everyone thought about it, and everyone said, “It would make our lives so easy,” Kardashian told Martinez. And once everyone was on board and thought it would be easier for them, I was like, yeah, let’s do this. However, Kardashian said she would be somewhat open to relaxing the dress code on special occasions, such as an employee’s birthday. I should have, like, a no dress day for their birthdays or something, she suggested. During the interview, which took place in the Skkn by Kim founders’ office, she also highlighted how her preference for a neutral color palette extends to her office, which she says looks a bit like his notoriously monochromatic home. While addressing her minimalist mansion, which is sparsely decorated and features bare white walls, Kardashian acknowledged the controversial nature of her decor, with the reality star telling the radio personality that when she posts photos of her house, fans describe it as minimal and crazy, or they get it. But I love it, she added. Although Kardashian is a fan of the monochromatic style, she previously revealed that some members of her family don’t feel the same way. In October 2021, the mother-of-four revealed that she and her ex-husband, Kanye Wests eldest, North West, nine, insult the decor of her house every time they argue. Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North, she thinks it’s a dig for me, and she says, Your house is so ugly, it’s all white. Who lives like this? Kardashian revealed during an appearance on Ellen Digital Mom Confessions. She just thinks it gets to me. And that’s kinda mean, because I love my house.

