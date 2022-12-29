Recreate Emily in Paris Season 3 Looks Now During SSENSE Sale





If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Every time I look at Emily in Paris

, I am jealous of three things that live in France, the two men she has trouble choosing between, and her wardrobe. The Parisiennes’ new looks from the show’s third season are out of this world and show her adjusting to life in the City of Light. She’s grown in life and her fashion sense, I have to admit, this season’s yarns are my absolute favorites. She and the entire cast really took things to the next level, wearing gorgeous designer outfits that I can only dream of wearing, but luckily my favorite luxury fashion site SSENSE has a sale up to 70% off, so I took the courtesy of browsing through the markdowns to find a way to get as close a look at the actors as possible. Take a look below and see how you can become your own Emily in Paris for less. RELATED: Lily Collins’ Net Worth Makes Her Richer Than Emily In ParisHere’s Her Salary For a midday walk with your lover in the garden GCDS multicolored knit sweater Shake this long-sleeved jacquard-knit sweater and meet your Alfie at the Royal Palace. PS it’s on sale over 66% off purchase while it’s still available. Theophilio Red Denim Miniskirt Another great SSENSE sale finds the perfect pairing for the oversized sweater above, this red metallic cotton denim mini skirt is the right amount of edgy for this outfit. Coffee with your best friend Levis Flora White Turtleneck Although it’s nearly impossible to find anything similar to what Lily Collins is wearing in this scene, opting for a cozy turtleneck in floral knit how cute can be under a bold and bright jacket. GANNI Yellow Linen Blazer This GANNI linen blazer is one of our favorite deals from the over 60% off sale, it promises to be a staple piece in your wardrobe for years to come. JACQUEMUS Beige Le Papier Flowers Socks Socks When is it possible to sell JACQUEMUS? Buy these mid-calf socks Pair with a gorgeous pair of platform shoes to mimic Emily’s fashion choice above. EYTYS SSENSE Exclusive Blue Olympia Pumps These square ends floral stunners are sure to turn heads wherever you wear them. I’m obsessed with the asymmetrical straps on these baby opals. For your non-remote working days Nina Ricci multicolored striped turtleneck Instead of a polka dot turtleneck, opt for something a little more modern like this optical illusion striped turtleneck from Nina Ricci.

