The year when fashion finally faced its social impact





Social impact has also taken a bigger role in brand impact reporting. Gucci’s report was released alongside a commitment to disability inclusion. Nordstroms’ report highlighted its charitable donations ($3.6 million to nonprofits, more than 40,000 pairs of shoes donated to children in need through Shoes That Fit, and 145 Black-owned brands and Latinx added to its assortment). Resale platform Thredup included employee health and wellbeing, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion in its inaugural impact report. However, the metrics differ from report to report and experts say there is still not a good enough way to measure social impact. A potential solution to this came from Richemont-owned Chlo in February, which introduced its Social Performance & Leverage tool, assessing supplier performance on six key indicators: gender equality, living wage, diversity and inclusion, training, well-being and job quality. There is still a lot of work to do, experts say. Looking ahead to 2023, brands should prioritize human rights in the supply chain, diversity and inclusion at headquarters, and put social and environmental impact on a high footing. equality, both influencing all decisions regarding sustainable development. We need to show inspiring stories of social justice, says Safia Minney, social entrepreneur, author and founder of Global Village and People Tree. We need much more holistic systems thinking. Garment workers’ rights backed by legislation Momentum for legislation that protects apparel workers has gathered momentum since 2021, when California slapped Senate Bill 62 (guaranteeing minimum wages for apparel workers and holding brands accountable) into play , even if breached with third-party partners); and the Bangladesh Accord, the legally binding agreement that was struck after the Rana Plaza disaster in 2013 and was due to expire in 2021, has been renewed and expanded. The new version, called the International Agreement for Health and Safety in the Textile and Clothing Industry, has nearly 200 brand signatures and last week wasextended to Pakistan, with other countries likely to follow. The United States continued this trend in 2022. In January, a New York coalition led by State Senator Alessandra Biaggi alongside Stella McCartney, among others, proposed the Fashion Sustainability and Social Accountability Act, in the hope to hold major brands accountable for their environmental and social impacts. Among its proposals, brands should disclose median wages for workers and measures in place to embed responsible business conduct into policies and management systems, with steep fines for non-compliance. After a months-long consultation process, the proposal reappeared in November with more specific direction. This included joint and several liability (a legal term for liability shared by two or more parties to a lawsuit) between fashion sellers and garment workers, meaning garment workers can sue directly with brands for lost wages. Proponents hope it will pass in the 2023 legislative session.

