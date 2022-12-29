Trisha Yearwood stuns in silver dress for Kennedy Center Honors





The 45th Kennedy Center Honors airs tonight, with George Clooney, U2, Gladys Knight, Amy Grant and Tania Len receiving recognition for their contributions to the arts. But before the tributes begin, get ready to see country superstar Trisha Yearwood sing the national anthem in a performance that brought husband Garth Brooks to tears. Trisha has already shared her gorgeous red carpet look from her appearance, but she took the stage in yet another silver sequined wrap dress. She took the stage with Grammy-winning gospel artist Kirk Franklin and the Howard Gospel Choir. In one behind the scenes interview after the performance, Trisha said, “I’m still shaking. First of all it’s the national anthem, to bring everyone together with Kirk Franklin and the Howard University choir… It was really special .Not about Trisha Yearwood, but just about the moment.” Still, some fans couldn’t take their eyes off Trisha’s dress and left comments such as “Yass Queen. dress” This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Garth Brooks performs “Midnight Train to Georgia” for Gladys Knight | 45th Kennedy Center Honors To watch Not to be outdone, Garth took the stage to honor Gladys Knight with her rendition of her 1973 hit “Midnight Train to Georgia.” Garth is no stranger to show business: He was honored in 2021 when Gladys took the stage to perform Garth’s song “We Shall Be Free,” another performance that brought Garth to tears. If you’re wondering “Where can I watch the Kennedy Center Honors,” all you have to do is tune in to CBS tonight at 8 EST/7 CST, or stream the program on . This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

