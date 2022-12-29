Fashion in 2023: the return of Daniel Lee in the next chapter of Gucci





As 2023 dawns, we look forward to another busy year in style – from Daniel Lee’s highly anticipated debut collection for Burberry in February 2023 at London Fashion Week, to blockbuster Karl Lagerfeld exhibitions at the Metropolitan Museum of New York Art and Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel at the V&A in London. Here are the fashion moments in 2023 to look forward to — so far. FASHION IN 2023: A YEAR OF STYLE AHEAD Martine Rose will exhibit at Pitti Uomo In January, British designer Martine Rose will swap London for Florence, showcasing her Autumn/Winter 2023 collection at historic menswear show Pitti Uomo (as a guest designer this season, she follows luminaries such as Raf Simons, Jonathan Anderson, Craig Green, Grace Wales Bonner, etc.). The location will be the city’s Loggia del Mercato Nuovo, a 16th-century market known for selling leather goods and souvenirs. “Pitti celebrated menswear design with a head start and many designers I respect were part of it,” Rose says. “We are all excited to come to Florence, a city I love, with our next collection.” Martine Rose S/S 2023, presented last June in London (Image credit: courtesy of Martine Rose) Daniel Lee arrives at Burberry In October 2022, British designer Daniel Lee – the former creative director of Bottega Veneta – was announced as the successor to Riccardo Tisci at Burberry, who left the heritage brand as creative director in September. Lee will present his first collection for Burberry as part of London Fashion Week in February 2023, launching a campaign called “Burberry Classics” with longtime collaborator Tyrone Lebon a few weeks prior. While his vision for the British mainstay remains under wraps so far, he told American vogue recently that he wanted to create an “iconic chapter” in the brand’s history, both surprising and familiar. “I would really like them to see the new vision and feel reassured,” he said. ‘Like, “Oh, yeah, that makes sense: this is what Burberry should be.”‘ The next chapter of Gucci In November 2022, Alessandro Michele announced his departure from Gucci, the Italian house he helped transform with eclectic and maximalist collections that cross time and space in their inspirations. As of now, no designer has been announced as a successor to Michele, although the house is expected to showcase a menswear collection as part of Milan Fashion Week Men’s in January 2023. Whether that collection is created by an in-house team or by a final, thorough rendezvous, remains to be seen – though all eyes will certainly be on the show, which will take place on January 13, 2023. The Met will celebrate the legacy of Karl Lagerfeld Karl Lagerfeld in 1984 at Chanel headquarters. ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute opens May 5, 2023 (Image credit: Photo by John van Hasselt/Corbis via Getty Images) Opened on May 5, 2023, the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York will celebrate the life and career of Karl Lagerfeld, whose tenures at Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi and, above all, Chanel, made him the one of the definitive figures of fashion. “He was the Hitchcock of fashion. There was always a depiction of Karl on his runway,” Costume Institute curator Andrew Bolton said at an event in Paris in September 2022. Titled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” and backed by Chanel and Fendi , the exhibit will also provide the coinciding Met Gala theme, with the typically star-studded guest list performing Lagerfeld’s creations with their own red carpet looks. At the V&A in London, a new exhibition is dedicated to Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel Lagerfeld’s ancestor Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel will be the subject of her own London exhibition, ‘Gabrielle Chanel, Fashion Manifesto’ at the V&A from September 16, 2023. The first UK exhibition to celebrate the work of the French couturier, she will trace the advent of the house and its subsequent influence on the way women dress today. The full exhibition – made up of more than 180 looks and covering the period 1910-1971 – will include accessories, cosmetics and perfumes, and will undoubtedly follow the resounding success of the museum’s previous fashion exhibitions (“Christian Dior: Designer Of Dreams” and “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty’ among them). 2023 will mark the 30th anniversary of Pleats Please Issey Miyake Pleats Please Issey Miyake 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Dress and Bag (Image credit: Courtesy of Issey Miyake) Pleats Please Issey Miyake – the Japanese label’s subsidiary that showcases Miyake’s unique technical pleating in often bold tones – will mark three decades since its advent in May 2023, having first been featured as part of the P collection. /E 1994 by the late Miyake. Running with the motto “design is not for philosophy, but for life”, lightweight, wrinkle-resistant garments have since gained a devoted cult following. To celebrate, a small capsule collection will be launched by the brand, including a new colorful limited edition print.

