The Boldest Fashion Moments in Film and TV of 2022

Another year has passed and with it the entertainment industry has provided more media than our short attention spans could handle. Highsnobiety chronicles 2022 on screen, highlighting the best style moments or, at the very least, the ones that gave us something to talk about. Warning: spoilers ahead.

Wednesdays look RaveN Dance, Wednesday – Black may be fashion’s favorite color, but styling an entire wardrobe in the inky hue is no small feat. Netflixs Wednesday saw Addams in a slew of black ensembles, including standout Seasons: Her RaveN Dance look. Costume designer Colleen Atwood dressed the protagonist in an all-black cascading Alaa dress with sheer ruffles that accentuated her now-viral dance moves.

Portias Beach Club Cup, The White Lotus – From Daphnes’ wealthy MILF resort outfits to Lucia’s cheeky party dresses, The White Lotus’ second season wardrobes made for an Italian-chic summer. Still, the outfits that made the most noise weren’t chic (at least in the traditional sense): Portias Gen Z’s style was incredibly messy, but that was the point, according to costume designer Alex Bouvaird. Portia’s chaotic beach club ensemble, a zebra-print bikini worn under color-blocked cardigan sleeves, drew strong reactions from viewers, thanks to its overly stimulating mix of prints, colors and of textures.

Julien in Théophile, Gossip Girl – Continuing in the tradition of the original Gossip Girl, OG costume designer Eric Daman returned to the series reboot to style a new generation of the Upper East Side nepo babies. Keeping her finger on the pulse, Daman updated New York’s upper crust wardrobes with fashion’s hottest emerging brands. A great example: social media influencer Julien attends a party in a skintight jumpsuit by Theophilio, a refreshing change from the typical rich and preppy labels.

Cassies Oklahoma! Get up, Euphoria – Euphorias’ dazzling makeup looks, classy club-ready outfits, and perfectly tousled hair have earned the show a style genre of its own. This past season, all eyes were on Cassie, not for the familiar euphoric style, but for her raunchy farm girl look. Of all Cassie’s increasingly desperate attempts to capture Nates’ attention, her Oklahoma! together takes the cake as the most unbalanced. Costume designer Heidi Bivens and hairstylist Kim Kimble joined forces to curate the Cassies-worthy look: a floral mini dress paired with a picnic blanket print shrug, topped with gigantic gold bows.

Sharmas Haldi Ceremony, Bridgerton – The second season of the romance series Bridgerton found the characters in similar silhouettes to those worn in the first season, but one particular scene’s attire stole the show. The fashion moment of the season shone through the vibrant color palette of Sharmas dresses. Before the wedding which never took place, the Sharma women performed a beautiful traditional Haldi ceremony where it is customary to employ bright and lively tones. Dressed in ball gowns in warm orange and pink hues with airy layers of sheer fabric and gold accents in their hair and jewelry, the three women looked like fairy tale characters.

Eddie Rockstar Aesthetic, stranger things -Stranger Things’ nostalgic wardrobe helps create its immensely popular universe. Dramatic and high-stakes like the rest of the series, season four introduced new storylines and beloved characters, including Eddie Munson (may he rest in peace). This outcast-turned-hero quickly became an internet idol for his charm and signature look: long, shaggy hair, edgy graphic tee, leather jacket, and distressed denim jeans. The Eddies style brought a contrasting twist to the more classic Stranger Things looks by embodying the 80s metalhead.

Annas Valentino cape, Invent Anna – For those of you who have followed all the chaos that was the Anna Delvey affair, you know that high fashion was a key factor in her charade. To sell her story, Anna had to play the role, leading costume designer Lyn Paolo to create thousands of expensive looks for her fictional counterpart, although Paolo revealed that some of the looks worn on the Delvey shows were higher than Delvey’s wardrobe in real life. Of all the carefully polished looks, the Valentino cape, complete with opera gloves and a red Lady Dior bag really sold the chic image by flaunting an effortlessly expensive look worthy of NYC’s elite.

Lee Na-Yeons shoe set, we are all dead – Lee Jae Kyus’ zombie-filled horror series All of Us Are Dead follows a group of high school kids, all of whom wear sporty school uniforms but find room to express their individuality through their shoes. Classics like Nikes Air Force 1, adidas Superstar and Vans Slip-On inform the sneaker roster of the shows, along with an unexpected star: Lee Na-Yeons pink adidas Sambaroses, which matches her signature pink cardigan.

Very bespoke suits, Tr – The sartorial star of the psychological thriller Tr? Pant suits, many, many of them. Master composer and conductor Lydia Trs collection of perfectly tailored costumes reflects her obsessive drive for success and recognition. Through Trs Style, costume designer Bina Diageler teaches a masterclass in how good pantsuits look when they’re fitted properly. Diageler explained in a maintenance this very expensive wardrobe was meant to represent both status and practicality.

Yayas Track Moment, triangle of sadness – Ruben stlunds Palme DOr winner Triangle of Sadness, a dark comedy about money, beauty and power, offers extensive commentary on class and social currency. Fittingly, one of the film’s protagonists, Yaya, is a model and influencer. At the start of the film, we see Yaya opening a fashion show whose theme is clearly irony: the fictional fashion brand paraded models around an unnecessary and inexpensive catwalk while preaching sustainability. In this case, we’re arguing that the standout fashion moment is in the underlying message, rather than the clothes.

Suburban chic at the dinner table, don’t worry darling – Don’t Worry Darling was one of the most talked about films this year, but perhaps more for its behind-the-scenes drama than the film itself. While you’ve been following a possibly imagined feud between Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde or a rumored romance between Wilde and Harry Styles, you might have missed the movies’ standout costumes. Arianne Phillips set the stage for this suburban dystopia with a classic 1950s American-style wardrobe, Victorys’ neat and balanced aesthetic was key to the eerie illusion. Dressed to complete the perfect neighborhood, residents arrived at Alice’s dinner party in pencil dresses, perfectly tailored suits, beads and brooches, with all the women sporting classic red lips.

waterproof warrior gear, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Bringing together influences from pre-colonial Africa and Mesoamerica, costume designer Ruth Carter has expanded Afrofuturism’s Black Panther costumes to add what she describes as Latino-future style. With Carter creating over 2,100 styles for Ryan Cooglers Black Panther sequel, it’s hard to pick just one to talk about. One of the most exciting pieces is the waterproof outfit worn by antagonist Namor. With great innovation and detail, Carters’ team made the Namor wardrobe completely waterproof right down to the feathered headgear (appropriate attire for the native king of the sea).

Goth Jobu, Everything everywhere all at once – The heartfelt sci-fi comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once delivered action, valuable life lessons and conversation-worthy fashion. What made this genre film stand out was Joy’s (AKA Jobu) eclectic range of multi-dimensional fashion. A Jobus closet favorite was the Goth Jobu look: showcasing one of Jobus’ many sides, this modern take on the goth style included accessories from costume designer Shirley Kuratas’ personal collection, bringing personality into the mix Goth Jobus of textures, spikes and platform shoes. .

Gen Z basic style, Bodies, bodies, bodies – Halina Reijns’ slasher comedy found its stars in a laid-back, effortless style (but it’s really a lot of effort) looks like subtle touches of individuality like Emmas Miu Miu heels and Bees skater outfit. With the Gen Z aesthetic anchoring the girls’ personalities, costume designer Katina Danabassis made sure to dress them accordingly. Danabassis has woven this generation’s obsession with trends into every outfit with direct influences from Y2K, normcore, cybercore and schoolgirl-meets-fairy core, to name a few. To complement the styles with accessories, the girls had mismatched earrings, glow stick jewelry and, of course, Pete Davidson, one of the hottest accessories a girl could have on her arm.