The best party looks of 2022





After two years of lockdown sweatpants and Zoom galas (remember those?), the New York party circuit has come back strong. The black tie benefits went without a mask. Cultural shows held on opening nights. Fashion brands hosted raves and intimate dinner parties. Movies and TV shows have had red carpet premieres. The gallery openings overflowed onto the sidewalks. The social set was not only eager to go out, but ready to dress up. While some dusted off their tuxedos and bought their own closets, veteran revelers were eager to unveil new looks. The designers showed party dresses again. And the peacocks of the city sported their new feathers. People wanted to dress up and express themselves and look fabulous, said Di Mondo, one of the city’s most photographed social figures. The Styles office has captured this party revival in a new column titled The Most Dressed. Each week, the editors looked at hundreds of photos and selected the most festive, original, creative and individual outfits.

Looking back to 2022, we noticed a few trends: colors were brighter, prints were bolder, and accessories sometimes took center stage. Some outfits also seemed more personal. I dress to express how I feel, said Di Mondo. fabulous dresses Party-goers, many of them male or non-binary, pushed the boundaries of what constituted black tie this year, wearing flowing dresses and lacy tulle to some of the city’s most august galas, including for the Met Opera, the CFDA Fashion Awards and the City’s New York Ballet.

Disjointed bags Why limit fun to clothes? Partygoers weren’t afraid to let their outfits be overshadowed by fancy bags, the fancier the better.

Electric lime Forget the Pantones color of the year, long live the magenta. It should have been neon chartreuse, judging by how often this otherworldly hue showed up on red carpets, dance floors and opening nights.

Flaunt denim Skinny jeans may be dead, but the days of denim fashion were barely over. Whether worn as a trench coat, layered or flared skirt, denim has always played its own runway.

Next Level Nails Manicures and blowouts alone would no longer suffice. To up their style game, nightlife dwellers sported ornate and intricate nail art, sometimes accessorizing with jewelry making.

Hairy Styles Gala hoppers not only let their hair down, they tossed it to the side, braided it back, dyed it all the colors of the rainbow, and curled it like an octopus.

Flashing pecs Cuckoo mode was big not only on the tracks this year, but on the holiday circuit. Chests were stripped bare by men and women in the most unlikely of places, including formal galas, jazz clubs, film festivals and even the opera.

Show them your back First impressions are important, but sometimes the best view is from behind and that makes for a grander ride.

Fashion Rebels Here are this year’s risk takers, those who defied convention and dressed as quirky and quirky as they saw fit. Yes, dress codes are made to be broken.

The most dressed features great outfits up and down and all over town.

