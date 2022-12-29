Where do military uniforms end up? In Colombia, fashion is experimenting with the reuse of camouflage | Culture

Where do the uniforms end up? What happens to those sophisticated technical garments, made from specially formulated fabrics, that military and police forces change regularly? Where do these uniforms go, given that, for security reasons, they cannot be left in the hands of just anyone? These questions began to assail the mind of Colombian artist and fashion designer Laura Laurens, who in 2014, in the midst of negotiating the peace agreement between the ex-guerrillas, the FARC, and the Colombian government, s was striving to bring her debut collection to Paris Fashion Week, obsessed with minimizing her brand’s environmental impact.

Laura began to explore textiles that had been involved in the Colombian war. She made a startling discovery: armed groups, government-backed or not, wearing the same cloth. The cotton weave, known as rip stop, had lightweight qualities ideal for hot climates and resistance to cold humidity.

The uniforms of the different armed groups were made with the same fiber. I then thought about how to make this material a metaphor for a territory to be unified, how to unite the opposites around a fabric that had been the emblematic sign of the war and make something beautiful, appetizing, explains the designer, who ended up with an immense quantity of camouflaged fabrics that had been discarded due to imperfections.

Designer Laura Laurens alters a dress during a show in 2019. David Sierra (RR.SS.)

I started working with these stock fabrics and transforming them by diluting the greens, deliberately highlighting the rips and wear on some pieces, using the traditional camouflage, but adding brush strokes of gold and giving them elegant shapes that would be unthinkable with this type of fabric, explains Laurens. She called the material the new denim and made it the basis of the deconstructed asymmetrical dresses that have won over customers around the world.

In his Green Military collection, the greenness of the material typically used for camping tents contrasted with the fades and layered skirts. In camouflage, the pattern became parkas-like jackets with denim patches. For the Rotter Flowers collection, women artisans from the Colombian Pacific worked the draping of military fabrics dyed and intervened by the designer, transforming them into a garden of roses. Since then, Laurens has worked with artisans for all her collections, with their knowledge helping to recover the fabric.

For me, sustainability work is not just about building on what already exists, but also exploring how social processes are integrated, using fashion visibility to reveal unknown realities and create community projects. Without social justice, there is no environmental justice, says Laurens.

His project isn’t the only one looking at reusing the huge wave of fabrics from military uniforms. In 2019, the NGO Transformador, led by Lorena Meja and Ivn Snchez, carried out a project aimed at giving a creative and ecological outlet to the more than 360,000 uniforms that the Colombian police were forced to change every 12 months.

A dress made from recycled military clothing, the work of designer Laura Laurens. Camilo Echeverri

Each year, with many uniforms still in pristine condition, a volume of approximately one million tons of fabric [is discarded]. All of this went to landfills or became, in its best version for reuse, kitchen rags for police stations, says Meja, who tried to create a complex mechanism so that uniforms could be collected, their logos and marks erased, to become raw material. for, for example, new bags for the police.

Although the logistics behind this idea have become more complicated, given the strict guidelines regarding the transport and use of the fabrics, the NGO struck a chord with 17 renowned designers who demonstrated how these fabrics, once considered waste, contained the potential to become valuable new fashion items. . In part, we’re looking to break down the stigma that things created with repurposed materials have a certain look or can’t become beautiful and desirable clothes, Meja explains.

This is just one of the paradigms that Laurens has challenged over the years. When we are faced with a material like this that is a little raw, far from ideals of elegance, a little imperfect, often worn, it is hard to imagine how it can create interesting contemporary dresses that can be successful on different markets. But this is the challenge we are increasingly faced with, giving new life to what we have on hand and transforming the ordinary into something extraordinary, concludes the designer. She hopes that now, with an environment more respectful of the peace accords in Colombia, she can work with the government on another scale to use and transform the uniforms that civil servants throw away.