Former Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz ‘demanded strict sex rules and dress codes’ for women attending church before cheating scandal

EX MEMBERS of disgraced pastor Carl Lentz’s Hillsong Church have spoken out about the strict rules on sex and dating.

The claims were featured in a new TLC documentary about the church and the clergyman, which premiered Wednesday.

During the premiere of Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed, former Hillsong contestant Jaclyn Hayes opened up about Carl’s alleged rules when it comes to sex and dating.

She said worshipers were told, “You have to date for a whole year before your first kiss.”

Additionally, Carl demanded that they “don’t say ‘I love you’ until you propose”.

Another former Hillsong member said women in the church were told “how to behave and how to dress”.

Jaclyn, for her part, noted, “Sex came up often in Carl’s preaching. … If he was so preoccupied with these things, there must be some underlying root.”

Another former member, who chose to keep his identity a secret, echoed that sentiment, saying: He was hammering in our heads not to have sex before marriage.

They added, “All I could think is that this guy probably had a lot of premarital sex.”

But when it came to the subject of premarital sex, Carl reportedly drew a hard line.

Jaclyn revealed in the documentary that she and a former partner “fell into sin” or had premarital sex.

She recalled the consequences of the decision, which she said left her and her then-boyfriend very guilty.

The ex-parishioner said, reflecting: “At the end of a service there is usually an invitation to ask Jesus to come into your life for the first time or to return to your faith if you have it. There is an invitation to get out of your seat forward.

“My boyfriend raised his hand at the end of an altar call service. I’m like ‘shit’. So I raised my hand and we walked on together. Then there’s a invitation to a slightly quieter room.”

Jaclyn shared: “It was me and my boyfriend. Carl Lentz. No women were present. Carl led the discussion. So we shared that we slept together. We were very open about our sin It was literally once.

“And Carl asked Did you use protection and I interrupted yes of course we used protection. And his next answer was fine so it was premeditated.

The couple were punished, according to their account: “It went from listening and then you’re off the worship team and the choir for six months. He was off his team.”

Along with losing their roles in the church, they were told, “We don’t think you should go out, text, call.

She added: “We came out of that service and we were separated. We were conditioned. When you go to this church and it’s that prosperity, success, that’s what we were looking for. It doesn’t seem like I can’t control submitting to certain things, so it’s very easy, that’s what I mean. It was very easy for me.

CASE EXPOSED

Earlier this year, Discovery+ released its own documentary about Hillsong, Carl and the scandal surrounding him.

In a trailer for the film, released in February, Carl’s alleged mistress Ranin Karim shared new details about their supposed relationship.

She also shared videos that Carl sent her during their affair.

One such clip shown in the trailer for Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed, Carl is shown talking to his phone camera.

He says, “Hey girl…” before the clip cuts out.

The same video was featured in the TLC documentary and was shown in its entirety.

SURROUNDING SCANDAL

Carl led the New York chapter of Hillsong Church after being recruited by Brian Houston who founded the church and modeled it on the one his father led in Australia.

He quickly became a star, rubbing shoulders with famous believers like Justin Bieber.

His star fell as quickly as it rose, however, after he was fired for “moral failures” in November 2020, including an affair with Ranin.

In June 2021, Carl’s wife Laura stood by her man.

Laura remained adamant in her belief that Carl was innocent, with a source alleging she would “never leave him”.

The insider told The Sun at the time: Laura believes Carl is innocent because she has no sense of self without him, she is blind to who he really is.

She is completely dependent on him and has been throughout their marriage, both professionally and personally.

Laura has put all her eggs in one basket and has nowhere left to go, the shell never leaves him.

