



Erika’s favourites: sustainable style is the future of fashion Erika looks at ways to make your style more durable while still looking stylish Updated: 8:20 PM EST December 28, 2022

Hide transcript

View Transcript ERIKA: FASHION IS MUCH MORE THAN THERE IS. THERE ARE DESIGNED MATERIALS, AND MOSTLY, PEOPLE WHO PLAY A ROLE IN CREATING THE ITEMS WE CARRY. OVER THE PAST YEAR, I HAVE MEETED PEOPLE IN THE FASHION INDUSTRY WHO PAY PARTICULAR ATTENTION TO HOW EVERYTHING IS MADE. THE POWER OF FASHION AND BEAUTY IS UNDENIABLE. A PERSON’S AESTHETICS CAN TRANSMIT IDENTITY, CULTURE AND VALUES. THE POWER OF INDUSTRY IS VAST. WITH BOTH BUREAU WITH BOTH POSITIVE AND NEGATIVE CONSEQUENCES. CARA BARTLETT IS DEEPLY AWARE OF THESE IMPACTS. A MANUFACTURER FROM AN EARLY AGE. >> I ALWAYS MADE MY OWN CLOTHES GROWING UP FROM TIME WHEN I WAS IN FOURTH GRADE. HOW IS THE INFLUENCER — ERIKA: FOUNDER AND INFLUENCER OF VEDDA, ​​BARTLETT LEARNED ABOUT THE ETHICAL CONCERNS ASSOCIATED WITH CLOTHING DESIGN. WHO MAKES IT AND HOW IT IS MADE. >> FABRICS – FABRICS START AS A FIBER, GENERALLY. THEN YOU WATCH HOW THE FIBER IS TURNED INTO YARN. REPORTER: SOME SUR REQUIRE A LOT OF CHEMICALS. THEN YOU LOOK AT THE FABRIC ITSELF. DOES IT REQUIRE DRY CLEANING? DOES NOT LAST LONG? IS IT MORE DEGRADABLE? WE HAVE TO EXAMINE EACH OF THESE ELEMENTS EVERY TIME WE DESIGN A GARMENT. >> WE GOT NEW SAMPLES. ERIKA: BARTLETT HAS TAKEN TOO LONG TO MAKE SURE THE HANDS CREATING EVERY GARMENT ARE IN GOOD HANDS. >> INITIALLY RESTARTED ALL FACTORING ONLY IN THE USA AND WANTED TO BE ABLE TO ENTER A FACTORY AT ANY TIME AND SEE HOW PEOPLE HAVE BEEN TREATED. ERIKA: WITH SOME DETAILS NOW DONE ABROAD, BARTLETT DOES HIS RESEARCH. >> FOR THOSE WHO I HAVE ALSO VISITED IN PERSON, BUT IN ADDITION WE REQUIRE THAT OUR FACTORIES BE VERIFIED. ERIKA: IT WAS A MASS TRAGEDY IN BANGLADESH THAT LAUNCHED DEMANDS FOR CHANGE IN THE FASHION WORLD. THE 2013 COLLAPSE OF A SLEEPING ELTING FACTORY — ACT REBUILD. >> WAS A GALVANIZING MOMENT IN THE FRAMEWORK OF REFLECTING ON THE PROBLEMS OF WORKERS AND THEIR SAFETY, AND ON WORKING CONDITIONS IN THE SUPPLY CHAIN. ERIKA: MORE THAN 1100 PEOPLE WERE KILLED. DESPITE CLEAR SIGNS OF STRUCTURAL PROBLEMS AND COMPLAINTS ABOUT THE BUILDING, WORKERS WERE FORCED TO KEEP ROUTINE, A PROFESSOR AT HARVARD BUSINESS SCHOOL RESEARCH IS A GLOBAL BUSINESS ETHICS. >> THERE IS CLEARLY A PRESSURE TO HONOR ORDERS. IN TERMS OF PEOPLE’S INTEREST, IT’S DIFFICULT BECAUSE EVEN IF PEOPLE REPORT SOME OF THE CONCERNS ABOUT THE BUILDING, PEOPLE STILL WANT TO WORK. >> ONE IN SIX PEOPLE ON THIS PLANET WORK IN SOME WAY RELATED TO INDUSTRY. WITH FASHION, YOU WEAR IT ON YOUR BODY, BUT IT IS CONNECTED TO MANY OTHER BODIES. ERIKA: JENNIFER BEARCAMP RIVER PROFESSOR IN THE FASHION DEPARTMENT OF MASS ART. SHE SAYS THE DEMANDED FASHION, CHEAP AND DISPOSABLE CLOTHES, HAS BEEN DEEPLY HARMFUL IN SEVERAL WAYS. >> SO ALL MY DENIM IS USED MORALLY. WE NEED TO TEACH — TO STEP IN AN ANTI-CONSUMPTION DIRECTION. THE KING AND EVERY ITEM AND NOT JUST SAID IT WAS A PICTURE ON INSTAGRAM SO I CAN’T WEAR IT AGAIN BUT HUMAN BEINGS DID THIS I BOUGHT THIS WITH THE MONEY I MAKE I SHOULD WEAR IT AGAIN AND SHOW IT TO THE WORLD. ERIKA: NOT ONLY DURABILITY IS TAKEN INTO ACCOUNT, BUT ALSO CONSUMPTION. THE BARTLETTS COLLECTIONS ARE BASED ON FIVE ITEM CAPSULES THAT TOGETHER CAN CREATE 30 OUTFITS. >> MOST WOMEN IN THE UNITED STATES ON AVERAGE WEAR ONLY ABOUT 20% OF THEIR WARDROBE. THE CONCEPT OF A CAPSULE OR CONDUIT IS ESSENTIALLY TO HAVE FEWER PIECES IN A SIMILAR COLOR PALETTE THAT CAN ALL MIX AND MATCH AND WORK GREAT TOGETHER. ERIKA: RESPONSIBLE FASHION CAN ALWAYS BE FUN. THE VETTAS WEBSITE HAS A QUIZ TO DETERMINE WHAT MATCHES YOUR STYLE. ERIKA: I LOVE IT. THE PANTS ARE SO CUTE AND THEY ARE SO SOFT. THIS LETTER IS SO STICKY. CAN IT BE WORN IN A WHOLE DIFFERENT WAY? >> THIS TURTLENECK PART ON THE BUTTONS. ERIKA: NOW IT LOOKS LIKE A DIFFERENT SWEATER AND IT HAS ZIPPERS. THIS IS A FRENCH TOP. >> YOU CAN WEAR THE T-SHIRT FIVE DIFFERENT WAYS. ERIKA: IT’S ESSENTIALLY WHAT YOU WEAR, SLEEVELESS. >> WE HAVE REMOVED THE SLEEVES. ERIKA: IT’S TOTALLY DIFFERENT. >> WE’RE TRYING TO HELP WOMEN CREATE A MORE THOUGHTFUL DRUG, IN TERMS OF MORE ORGANIZATION AND ALSO THOUGHTFUL IN TERMS OF KNOWING WHERE IT COME FROM AND HAS HAD A POSITIVE IMPACT ON PEOPLE AND THE PLANET. ERIKA: VETTA FOUNDER KERA BARTLETT SAID SHE BECAME MOTIVATED TO START A COMPANY AFTER WATCHING A DOCUMENTARY ABOUT SWEATSHOPS AND THEN GOING THROUGH HER OWN CLOTHES. SHE SEARCHED FOR THE MARKS SHE WAS – SHE HAD AND WAS REINFORCED TO LEARN THAT MANY HAD VIOLATIONS. SHE SAYS WHEN LOOKING FOR SUSTAINABLE FABRICS, THINK SUSTAINABLY HARVESTED WOOD PULP. She is also co-founder of Sustainable Fashion Collaborative. https://massart.edu/academics/programs/fashion-design

