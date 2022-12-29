Serial killer arrested while ‘looking for next victim’ now linked to 7 murders





Suspected serial killer Wesley Brownlee has been charged with four additional murders, including one that was previously unreported (Picture: AP) A serial killer who was recently arrested while searching for his next victim has been linked to four additional murders, prosecutors have said. When Wesley Brownlee was arrested on October 15, investigators had only enough evidence to charge him with three murders. On Tuesday, San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar charged him with four other deaths and an attempted murder dating back to April 2021. Brownlee was originally charged with three murders which took place in August and September. The victims have been identified as Jonathan Rodriguez Hernandez, Juan Cruz and Lawrence Lopez Sr.

Wesley Brownlee in his booking photo after his arrest on October 18, 2022 (Photo: Stockton Police Department/MEGA) Additional evidence has now linked him to two deaths that occurred in early summer 2022 in Stockton: the murders of Paul Yaw and Salvador Debudey Jr. He was also charged with two murders dating back to 2021 in Alameda County. These victims have been identified as Juan Alexander Vasquez and Mervin Harmon. Mervin Harmons’ death had yet to be linked to Brownlee, and few details have been released about the victim so far. He was also charged with the attempted murder of Natasha LaTour, which took place in San Joaquin County.

Police have linked multiple Stockton murders to the same handgun (Picture: Stockton Police Department) We would like to thank the community for their support and law enforcement for their diligent investigation and arrest of the suspect, the district attorney's office said Tuesday. Police searched for months to identify Brownlee after several seemingly random murders were linked to each other in the northern California town of Stockton. He was finally arrested in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 1. Brownlee was found prowling the streets of Stockton, where police believe he was looking for his next victim. He wore dark clothes, a mask and was armed with a handgun. We observed his patterns and determined early this morning he was on a mission to kill, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said when Brownlee was first arrested.

