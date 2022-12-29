The weirdest, craziest and most important fashion shows of 2022





Paris Fashion Week, June. Everything was going pretty well, then the horses started to shit. At the Casablanca show, four shiny equines were gathered in the center of the carpeted floor, looking handsome and a little uncomfortable as guests filtered back to their seats. As influencers approached the pen to take selfies of the horses and the horses took selfies themselves, the scene struck me as a powerful symbol of the intoxicating atmosphere that had permeated the entire high-tech ecosystem. couture that summer, the first since the onset of covid where the runway calendar was filled with shows, presentations and in-person parties. The prevailing wisdom seemed to be that beautiful clothes were no longer captivating enough or perhaps even the point of runways anymore. You needed cool clothes, but you also needed horses. Fashion week (a loose term, but the best we’ve got so far) hasn’t been the insider affair it has been since the supermodel’s rise to fame in the ’90s. these days, with thousands upon thousands of people watching dozens of shows in person and on their phones, brands have to devise ever more elaborate ways to entertain them. The public expects more than a bunch of models parading on a catwalk: they expect a performance. This year, the brands delivered extravagantly. Louis Vuitton, for its part, erected a colossal dreamlike world in a courtyard of the Louvre to pay a final tribute to Virgil Abloh, with a marching band imported from Tallahassee and a concert by Kendrick Lamar. Other flexes were more subtle. Gucci, in what would be Alessandro Micheles’ last show for the Milan powerhouse, cast 68 pairs of carefully selected identical twins. Emerging designers also had fun in their own way, like when Mowalola returned from a three-year hiatus with a collection of X-rated ecclesiastical vestments. The message was clear: as long as fashion remains at the center of popular culture and money floods the ecosystem, brands will act accordingly. On the other hand, 2022 might be remembered as the year the whole company got a little too ambitious when things started to go haywire. Like when the music started in Casablanca and the scared horses started pooping all over the floor, which most guests tried to ignore. (The stench, however, was hard not to notice.) It was a reminder, more important than ever, that often the best rewards are found by peeling back the layers of show and remembering why those shows exist in the first place. Beneath all the grammable moments and VVIP front rows and at the center of the constellation of events and activations that now surround the traditional calendar are hopefully beautiful and compelling garments that will indicate how you and I dress. As the menswear catwalks swirl around the corner, things kick off at Pitti Uomo in Florence on January 10! . Dior spirit January, Paris Courtesy of Dior. Courtesy of Dior. When it comes to the scale and ambition of his work, the only person Kim Jones can surpass is himself. This year, Jones unveiled a buzzing Dior collaboration with ERL in Los Angeles, and ended the year with a celebration of not one but two best-selling collections in Cairo, including one presented to 800 guests in front of the spooky pyramids of Giza. The second was a collaboration with the buzzy, shiny Tremaine Emory of Denim Tears. (Supreme x Dior Mens when?) But Jones set the tone for a year defined by a calmer form of hype with his first Dior outing in February, where models walked the runway in gray and beige wool and leather Birkenstocks, that would go on to scream on retail store shelves for $1,100+ a pop, selling out multiple times. There were plenty of infuriating trends in menswear this year, but you have to give your Steven Jones Millinery beret to Jones to make sure the most coveted shoes of the whole year were green thumb-inspired garden mules. ‘fashion designer. Maryam Nasir Zadeh February, New York

