Nstyle: Misfortunes and quirks of the wedding wardrobe | Style

Hi! My name is Bentley Caldwell. I’m a Nashville-based personal men’s stylist. Welcome to my side of the Nfocus styling column. What can you expect? Fun and candid banter on all things menswear. Alongside my stylish partner in crime, Carson Love, we’ll walk you through the ups and downs of different fashions. Let’s dive into our first topic, shall we?

Gentlemen! Let’s talk wedding attire. Imagine a beautiful spring wedding. The weather is beautiful; the sun is shining; the birds are chirping. The string quartet plays Canon en D. Love is in the air.

In the walks Rick.* Who is Rick? you ask? Rick is the guest dressed in an ill-fitting suit, scuffed shoes and a screaming tie I’m here to party! Don’t be a Rick.

After being invited to a wedding, check the invitation for wedding attire. Cocktail outfit? Put on your outfits. Black tie? Wear a tuxedo. Bohemian chic cowboy? Decline the invitation and make new friends.

A surefire option for a cocktail dress wedding is a navy blue suit. A navy blue suit is incredibly versatile: it opens up your wardrobe to an array of shirt, tie and pocket square combinations. Unless it’s a black tie wedding, avoid wearing a black suit, you’re not the one getting married.

For accessories, keep it simple. If your costume is the main course, your props are the seasoning. Don’t overdo it, or you’ll ruin it. A beautiful knit tie and pocket square complete a classic wedding look.

Finally, shoes complete the outfit. You could wear a $3,000 suit, but if your shoes are in bad shape, the look is ruined. A classic brown lace should do the trick with a navy blue suit. If you want to add a bit of flair, a loafer or monk strap dress shoe is always a crowd pleaser.

And that’s it ! A surefire way to look your best this wedding season and not like a Rick.

* To people named Rick who are reading this: This is not personal. I promise.

Bentley Caldwell is a Nashville-based personal men’s stylist who helps men improve their style and confidence and take the guesswork out of dressing. A fashion or styling question? Visit his website bentleycaldwellstyling.com or follow him on Instagram @bentleycaldwell

You did it. You are here. Welcome to my feminine style column for Nfocus. I’m your personal stylist, Carson Love, and along with my dapper accomplice, Bentley Caldwell, I bring you our top style tips every month so you can stay well-informed and (of course) well-dressed.

Over the years I have helped many clients navigate dress codes for weddings and the myriad of events surrounding the big day. Some of these dress codes are very simple and others are more creative. These often require taking into account more factors than what is indicated on the invitation.

Let’s look at the checklist I go over when styling for those special events, so you can feel like the best-dressed guest this wedding season!

Where? Location and city might seem like logistical details for an itinerary, but they also play a huge role in your outfit choices. I like to do some research and look for photos of the actual event space to help determine things like walking conditions, climate, and general vibe. Confidence starts with feeling comfortable, so choosing the right shoes, fabric, jacket or scarf is essential.

When? The particular season and weather forecast will factor into what to wear, but so does the time of day: a daytime evening versus a night out may call for different styles. I also want to note here the supply schedule for your outfit components. Do you need to order certain options? Are there any edits to be made?

(Tip: If you need to find something new to wear to a wedding or event, I’m a big fan of renting! Renting the track is great for that, and the Nashville Showroom is an amazing local resource!)

Who? Acknowledge the tastes of the couple you are celebrating. Their cultural or religious background will set the stage for the ceremony, so make sure this is taken into account and respected.

What? No matter what event you’re dressing up for, one of the most important questions you can ask yourself is: what makes you feel good? Your personal style and preferences should never be lost, even when honoring someone else. Would you feel better in separate pieces rather than a dress? Would a brightly colored clutch be a fun addition? The details of an outfit are opportunities to be authentic.

Carson Love is a Nashville-based wardrobe and personal stylist. Her main goal is to help clients look and feel their best, so they’re ready for whatever life throws at them. Visit his website to learn more aboutcarsonlove.com or his Instagram @carsonmlove