A Stan Lee documentary is coming to Disney Plus in 2023

Marvel Entertainment announced a documentary about comic book icon Stan Lee on December 28 in celebration of the comic book icon’s 100th birthday.

The documentary, titled Stan Leewill premiere on Disney Plus in 2023 as part of Marvel’s centennial celebrations of Lee’s birth.

Learn more about the Stan Lee documentary

Teaser shows his cameos

The teaser for the announcement shows Lee’s various cameos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films.

Lee, who died on November 12, 2018, made his first MCU appearance in Iron Man (2008). His final appearances came posthumously in Captain Marvel (2019) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

100 years of dreams. 100 years of creation. 100 years of Stan Lee. Stan Lee, an original documentary, airs in 2023 on @DisneyMore. pic.twitter.com/2ufWu77vB8 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 28, 2022

Anniversary celebrations launched earlier in December

Marvel announced Lee’s birthday celebrations earlier in December. In a statement, the company recognized Lee as the “creative tour de force behind Marvel’s Silver Age.”

The celebrations kicked off via a new online store featuring three exclusive Lee brand collections from Genius Brands International, which owns the rights to Lee’s name, voice, likeness, signature and intellectual property license.

Genius Brands International is the co-executive producer of the documentary.

What Stan Lee did in his iconic career

Lee began his comics career in 1939, when he was still a teenager. Over the next 75 years, he co-created iconic characters such as Spider-Man, Thor, Hulk, the Fantastic Four and the X-Men.

During his long career, Lee has worked alongside other writer-artists such as Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko. He retired from Marvel in the 1990s but served as an executive producer on the company’s productions.

He is universally hailed today as an inspiration to comic book creators and one of the most influential figures in the world of art and entertainment.

(Main and featured images: Stan Lee/@TheRealStanLee/Twitter)