How GN3RA is creating the world’s first fully accessible digital fashion channel

hailed as The world’s leading fashion metaverse for creators, GN3RA is on a mission to deliver a Web3 future accessible to everyone. The first port of call for this long-term venture was unveiled earlier this month, when the digital fashion initiative appointed help from The royal college of art (RCA) to bring seven of his creative alumni visions to the Metaverse.

Each custom digitized model was made available for other creators to co-design, port and share through the platform, using GN3RA’s dedicated toolkit. Recognizing the glaring lack of easy to navigate and free to use resources available to emerging artists in the space, Founder and CEO Lili Eva Bartha developed GN3RA with the aim of tackling these barriers to entry and helping fledgling innovators overcome the challenges they face. when exploring their creative practice.

GN3RA’s vision goes beyond a one-time project. Over time, the platform hopes to cultivate a strong and supportive community that harbors pioneering ideas and encourages artistic freedom. The company will also continue to work alongside selected designers, influencers, brands and media to grow a community of digital fashion ambassadors, demonstrating the long-term possibilities available in the online world.

Below, we asked Lili Eva Bartha about GN3RA’s latest partnership with the Royal College of Art, the importance of accessibility for emerging Web3 talent, and future initiatives.

Why do you think we’ve seen such a fashion and Web3 boom in the past year?

After early experimentation in 2021 fueled by accelerating technology adoption due to landscape-defining trends, 2022 demonstrated high productivity in fashion and Web3 activations. Fashion has been at the forefront of these approaches, with digital clothing playing a key role in this year’s rapidly changing landscape of digital self-expression. With a radically different mindset and consumer behavior, for example increased individualism and the desire for broader ownership and true authenticity, Gen Z has fueled a significant acceleration in Web3 activations and collaborations in the fashion and lifestyle industry this year.

What challenges do you think Web3 and fashion will face in the next year and how can brands address them?

While the bear market might be here to stay for a a little longer, there is great potential in both Web2 and Web3 games, with its ability to rapidly adopt highly innovative content, slowly paving the way for another bull market to come. Cherishing individuality while being guided by community values, many evolving processes in the industry will have a significant impact on fashion and Web3 in the new year. For example, models such as “Play to Earn” are evolving into “Play and Earn”, with the experience of gameplay and the sheer joy of grassroots participation highlighting its importance alongside monetization opportunities.

Do you think we’re going to see a breakthrough of emerging digital creatives into fashion through a more accessible metaverse? If so, what barriers to entry into Web3 do you think these emerging talents still face?

Today’s society is moving from a technology-driven information age to an age of imagination, centered on individual and collective creativity. This collective creativity associated with tools upstream (for example browser-based 3D platformers) are opening up a whole new landscape of digital creations, ranging from emerging designers who started out in the space with their practice of new media as a profession, to users, contributors, gamers, who are coming from mainstream adoption and looking to create digital content for the platforms they use.

When developing our drop in partnership with RCA, we asked emerging designers about the most common challenges they face. They shared their struggle as they often faced stigma around digital creations having less monetary value. This is due to a number of reasons: a limited understanding of the quantity and quality of work done in artworks from the perspective of the public, as well as the fact that the limitless nature of the digital domain often makes it difficult the relationship with the work of art itself. for those who are accustomed to more traditional forms of fashion.

Besides self-expression, what other benefits do you think avatars bring to the fashion world?

Consumers see avatars as an extension of themselves, with Gen Z often dressing their avatars the same as what they wear in real life or vice versa. This is motivating more and more brands to test approaches in the space, such as testing potential new products in a digital environment and monitoring consumer reaction.

A recent brand initiatives suggest that if an item has significant traction in virtual space, there’s a good chance it will succeed in real life as well. Forever 21 recently released their new black beanie in Roblox which is poised to sell 1.5 million times this year alone. Inspired by the success of this digital item, they make the beanie, along with other top performing digital items available physically, in-store and online. This strategy offers brands a new way to better understand their target audience’s preferences, both URL and IRL, while minimizing risk by publishing digital-first articles.