The most outrageous celebrity fashion moments of 2022

If nothing else, 2022 has proven that Rihanna is the sexiest mom alive, Kim Kardashian can still break the internet, and Heidi Klum remains the undisputed queen of Halloween.

Between the Grammy winner’s marvelous maternity wardrobe, the Skims mogul’s Marilyn moment at the Met Gala and the supermodel’s squirm-worthy worm costume, however, there have been plenty of other moments of celebrity fashions that have gone viral this year.

From jaw-dropping red carpet looks to catwalks designed for social media, read on for a look back at the style statements that have everyone talking in 2022.

Rihanna’s Perfect Pregnancy Reveal

The Bad Gal kicked off the year on a high by announcing that she was expecting her first child with partner A$AP Rocky in January and showing off her baby bump in a pink Chanel puffer jacket paired with baggy blue jeans and lots of it. of designer bling. (Highlights included a vintage Christian Lacroix cross pendant and archival Chanel chain belt.)

And while Rihanna may have set the bar high with her first pregnancy look, she never let up in the months that followed, stepping out in an array of incredible outfits from sheer Dior lingerie to a cropped crop. latex top from Gucci.

Nicole Kidman’s polarizing pleats

Of all the magazines hitting newsstands this year, none sparked sartorial controversy quite like Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Issue, which featured Nicole Kidman wearing Miu Miu’s tiny pleated bra top and micro-miniskirt on the cover.

The 55-year-old Oscar-winning actress’ nude schoolgirl look divided social media in February, with some calling her look “awful” and “creepy” while others called the coverage an “absolute service”.

Kidman later revealed that stylist Katie Grand originally booked a different outfit for her shoot, but “begged” to wear Miu Miu’s sexy partings.

DIY denim by Julia Fox





2022 has been a banner year for the ‘Uncut Gems’ muse, whose whirlwind relationship with Kanye West that included a $100,000 dress-up date, Paris Fashion Week matching moments and a Birkins anniversary quintet has makes her a style star to watch.

“Juliye” may not have lasted more than a month, but Fox continued to prove she was a fashion force to be reckoned with, daring to wear everything from a flamboyant “pyro coat” to pants. the lowest in the world in the months that followed. .

She’s also established herself as a true craftswoman, crafting a cut-out dress from a beach towel and our favorite denim bandeau and hips from a single pair of high-waisted jeans.

Harry Styles Rainbow Sequins





It’s “Harry’s House” and we all live there. 2022 saw the release of Styles’ third studio album, his 15-night Madison Square Garden residency, and his first Coachella headliner. And while the colorful costumes for his run of New York shows were as you’d expect, nothing captivated fans quite like the rainbow sequined Gucci jumpsuit he chose for his performance at the desert music festival in april.

Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Moment





Less than a decade after being dropped from Vogue’s Met Gala red carpet cover, Kardashian has become one of the most anticipated arrivals at the annual event and in May she had everyone talking by posing in Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress from 1962.

Hollywood Historians were horrified seeing Monroe’s dress come out of a museum and risk being damaged for the stunt; others criticized Kardashian’s “strict” diet and exercise regime before the gala in order to fit into the historic attire. Still, there’s no denying that her look made headlines on Met night.

Florence Pugh’s Nipples Freeing Valentino





Like her co-star Styles, Pugh has spent much of 2022 wrapped up in the drama surrounding “Don’t Worry Darling,” but she’s also managed to deliver headline-grabbing fashion moments, including the dress. oh-so-Barbiecore that she wore to the Valentino Haute Couture show in Rome in July, which turned out to be completely transparent.

When the trolls descended, Pugh defended her dress in a lengthy Instagram post, writing“It’s not the first time and it certainly won’t be the last time a woman has heard what’s wrong with her body from a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is how some some of you may be vulgar.”

The actress added, “Why are you so scared of boobs?”

Brad Pitt’s light skirt





The Hollywood hunk proved that real men wear skirts at the Berlin premiere of ‘Bullet Train’ in July, where he beat the summer heat in a maroon linen version by Haans Nicholas Mott that divided social media.

Asked to explain the fluid fit, Pitt says Variety, I do not know! Were all going to die, so let’s ruin it.

Jennifer Lopez’s wedding dress trio





Two decades after their split, Bennifer finally made it official first with a private ceremony in Las Vegas and then with a lavish celebration in Georgia.

For this latest “je dos” in August, J.Lo wore not one, not two, but Three Custom Ralph Lauren dresses: a turtleneck column with a dramatic ruffled train, a chandelier-inspired look dripping with pearls, and an elegant mermaid style with a keyhole neckline and sheer organza hood.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Bejeweled’ miniskirt





The pop phenom proved she could still make the whole place sparkle (and keep her Swifties on their toes) when she made a surprise appearance at the August VMAs wearing an Oscar de la Renta creation covered in crystal.

As well as ensuring all eyes were on the star, the sparkling dress served double duty as one of her infamous Easter Eggs: That same evening, Swift would announce her new album “Midnights,” featuring a track titled what else? “Bejeweled.”

The Flaming Feathers of Lil Nas X





The ‘Old Town Road’ hitmaker is no stranger to stealing the spotlight on red carpets, but her hair-raising Harris Reed VMAs ensemble of a towering halo-style headdress and hoop skirt, both adorned with feathers jet black might have been her best look yet.

If the theatrical ensemble looked familiar, it’s probably because Reed created a similar gold outfit for Iman at the 2021 Met Gala.

Timothe Chalamet’s backless backless jumpsuit





Few young stars have fun with fashion like Chalamet, who showed up to the Venice Film Festival premiere in September wearing a stripped Haider Ackermann look with a scarf-style neckline.

Fans were quick to hello the “sluttification” of the actor’s style, which had always blurred gender norms but settled into something more naked in 2022.

Anne Hathaway’s tribute to Andy Sachs





Hathaway had plenty of headline-grabbing style moments in 2022, but none went viral like the outfit she chose for the Michael Kors show during Paris Fashion Week in September, which looked like much to the one her “Devil Wears Prada” character wears in the closing scene of the 2006 film.

Adding to the uncanny resemblance, the actress teamed her brown croc-embossed leather coat and black turtleneck dress with Andy-style bangs and the fact that she sat front row alongside Anna Wintour , which inspired frosty story editor Miranda Priestly, was the icing on the cake.

Hathaway then insisted his “DWP” tribute happened “by accident,” but we’re not buying it.

Bella Hadid’s spray-on couture





Fashion people can be pretty jaded, but jaws dropped at the Coperni show at Paris Fashion Week, where Hadid closed the runway wearing a white Fabrican dress that had been sprayed on her body in front of the crowd . Could this material be the fabric of the future?

Heidi Klum does the worm





The model has dreamed up some pretty spooky (and sexy) Halloween costumes over the years, but she may have outdone herself for 2022, when she squirmed on the red carpet at her annual bash dressed as a huge earthworm.

I find it difficult to move. I don’t really have arms or legs, she told Page Six Style at the time. When I fall, I need someone to help me up. I’m kinda stuck in it, you know? We feel a bit claustrophobic.

Somehow, the look got even scarier when Klum ditched his slimy costume to reveal a sparkly nude mesh catsuit, but kept his worm face.