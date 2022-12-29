Fashion
Kim Kardashian has a dress code for staff working at her home
Kim Kardashian has revealed the strict dress code her staff must follow at all times when working from home.
The 42-year-old reality star and businesswoman does much of her work from home, whether it’s making calls about her Skims brand or filming the reality show The Kardashians.
And while fans get a pretty intimate glimpse into Kim’s life, home, and family, there are things we don’t see like the many staff working behind the scenes.
And as an employer, Kim has decided to enforce a dress code, revealing that her staff must wear a uniform.
Any Kardashian fan will know that the mom-of-four likes a minimalist approach to decorating her sprawling mansion, preferring neutral decor with bright colors, and the same goes for her and her staff’s wardrobe.
Speaking on Angie Martinez’s IRL podcast, the star was asked if her staff had a dress code when working at her place, to which she replied: Absolutely.
I have uniforms, she confirmed, before clarifying that they are not exact uniforms, but that employees must respect a specific color scheme.
She explained that she gives her employees a clothing allowance manual and that her staff can wear gray, heather gray, black, navy, white, cream, khaki, we can get away with it. hold on to all neutrals.
Not much color my house is so zen. I asked what everyone thought about it and everyone said it would make our lives so easy.
Once everyone was on board and thought it would be easier for them, I thought yes, let’s do this.
I should have a dress-free day on their birthday or something, she thought.
It comes as Kim considered her future and whether she would like to remarry following her divorce from Kanye West, with whom she shares four children.
Famously, Kim entered a high-profile relationship with comedian Pete Davidson following her split from Kanye, but the pair called it quits earlier this year after a nine-month romance.
The entrepreneur admitted she’s not planning on embarking on a new romance anytime soon, telling the Gwyneth Paltrows Goop podcast that she plans instead to soak up every minute of her current place in life.
I take my time. I really want to be single for a few years, she said.
Although she’s reveling in her single status, Kim shared that she’d like to settle down eventually and be ready to walk down the aisle for the fourth time.
In addition to Kanye, she was previously married to Damon Thomas and Kris Humphries, the latter being filmed for Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
Jokingly, this might be the fourth time Charm Kim admitted to Marvel actress Gwyneth that she thought her third marriage was my first real one.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
