Menswear Trends 2023: 13 Massive Menswear Moves to Make This Year
What are the biggest, hottest and hottest menswear trends of 2023? Your guess is as good as ours, mate. In compiling these vibe checks at the start of each year, we’ve landed on a few hard-earned truths: 1) unless you have a Minority report-like gizmo synced with your PC, predicting the future is harder than it’s worth and 2) who really cares, anyway? To QG, we have never been in the business of pandering to the capricious whims of the fashion gods, we create trends, shitnot follow them, and in 2023, this is exactly the energy that we encourage you to cultivate.
The wide variety of menswear trends grouped below reflects this sentiment. Will everything here tickle your fancy? Hey, probably not, but that’s totally fine. Think of this list less as commandments handed down from above (you won’t covet your neighbor’s sweater, indeed) and more as a snapshot of the weirdest, flyiest moves in menswear we can’t wait to see. trying this year, fluffy toques keep our noggins comfy now with the quirky slips we’ll be nesting our piggies in all spring. Let’s leave the guesswork to the unfortunate Cupertino number-crunchers, shall we? There is no algorithm in the world capable of approaching this spiciness.
More elegant trenches
What, you doesn’t have Inspector Gadget on your 2023 moodboard? The propellant-hatted PI swore by the classics, but the trench coats discussed here are more like hard-wearing raincoats: long, single-breasted and, thankfully, lacking the silhouette-defining shoulder pads.
Zipped hoodies
Consider that sweaters officially rule. Zippers are back, baby, and they’re here to revolutionize your bodega cuts.
Weird Fleece Hats
You know what’s better than a weird beanie? A quirky beanie that gets its innate quirkiness from a Frankensteined mashup of fluffy, pillow-soft fleece.
Tank Tops + Pants
A white ribbed tank top goes well with just about anything. But the manliest way to wear one in 2023? Tuck it into your pants, then accessorize it with a flashy gold chain and dazzling belt.
Capital-D Dress Pants
Gently break the news to your double knees: the pants you’ll be wearing the most this year are way dressier than any pair you already have in your closet.
Fuck-You flip flops
Your slides worked well. The fashionable Last Frontier flip flops so bad as good are really, really cool again.
square bombers
The MA-1 isn’t going anywhere. But the bombers we’re liking the most right now are closer relatives to the CWU, an early ’50s silhouette defined by its neat point collar, cropped body and big puff sleeves. Bonus points if it looks like you grabbed it off a shelf at your favorite vintage spot, the more weathered the better.
Silkier scarves
Mea culpa, Serge Ibaka. The Bucks forward was onto something: When your tie is so sick, you don’t need to do much to create an all-star cut around it.
Undone buttons
Remember those starched dress shirts your old man used to pull off the second he got home from work? It’s not them. They may look the same, but their attitude lets the world know you’re wearing one because you want at, not because some dead-eyed corporate apparatchik circulated a memo banning polo shirts in the office.
Delicate shoes
After years of shoes that look like they could transform into Optimus Prime on the runway, the shoe silhouette poised to dominate the menswear conversation is slim and a bit dainty, a riff on the ballet flats brands like Miu Miu are putting back on. the fashion radars and slip-ons that uptown power brokers have worn for decades.
Boss Tier Blazers
For a while now, the dominant look in men’s tailoring has been soft, languorous and unstructured. So next time you’re getting dressed up, why not opt for a baller double-breasted blazer with brash lapels, strong shoulders and a cinched waist and do like Richard Gere of the 80s?
Everything back in order
In 2023, tucking in your t-shirts (and shirts and sweaters) isn’t pointrdexter – it’s the quickest way to make everything you wear a little more artistic…and show off your new belt.
