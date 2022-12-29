Menswear Trends 2023: 13 Massive Menswear Moves to Make This Year

What are the biggest, hottest and hottest menswear trends of 2023? Your guess is as good as ours, mate. In compiling these vibe checks at the start of each year, we’ve landed on a few hard-earned truths: 1) unless you have a Minority report-like gizmo synced with your PC, predicting the future is harder than it’s worth and 2) who really cares, anyway? To QG, we have never been in the business of pandering to the capricious whims of the fashion gods, we create trends, shitnot follow them, and in 2023, this is exactly the energy that we encourage you to cultivate.

The wide variety of menswear trends grouped below reflects this sentiment. Will everything here tickle your fancy? Hey, probably not, but that’s totally fine. Think of this list less as commandments handed down from above (you won’t covet your neighbor’s sweater, indeed) and more as a snapshot of the weirdest, flyiest moves in menswear we can’t wait to see. trying this year, fluffy toques keep our noggins comfy now with the quirky slips we’ll be nesting our piggies in all spring. Let’s leave the guesswork to the unfortunate Cupertino number-crunchers, shall we? There is no algorithm in the world capable of approaching this spiciness.

More elegant trenches

What, you doesn’t have Inspector Gadget on your 2023 moodboard? The propellant-hatted PI swore by the classics, but the trench coats discussed here are more like hard-wearing raincoats: long, single-breasted and, thankfully, lacking the silhouette-defining shoulder pads.

Fear of God Essentials Long Coat

“Wind” Trench Coat by Studio Nicholson

Zipped hoodies

Consider that sweaters officially rule. Zippers are back, baby, and they’re here to revolutionize your bodega cuts.

Fear of God Eternal Flocked Logo Zip Hoodie Flint and Tinder 10 Year Zip Hoodie

3sixteen pullover hoodie Real McCoy’s Loopwheel Zip Hoodie

Weird Fleece Hats

You know what’s better than a weird beanie? A quirky beanie that gets its innate quirkiness from a Frankensteined mashup of fluffy, pillow-soft fleece.

Folk logo-appliqué fleece beanie

Only NY fleece beanie “Andes” kate walz patchwork beanie

Tank Tops + Pants

A white ribbed tank top goes well with just about anything. But the manliest way to wear one in 2023? Tuck it into your pants, then accessorize it with a flashy gold chain and dazzling belt.

Hanes Ribbed Tank Tops (6 Pack) Calvin Klein Ribbed Tank Tops (3 Pack)

Dion Lee lace tank top Schiesser “Friedrich” ribbed tank top

Capital-D Dress Pants

Gently break the news to your double knees: the pants you’ll be wearing the most this year are way dressier than any pair you already have in your closet.

J.Crew wool-blend flannel trousers Recto flared slit pants

Carlota Barrera pinstriped cupro trousers Noah double-pleated wool trousers

Fuck-You flip flops

Your slides worked well. The fashionable Last Frontier flip flops so bad as good are really, really cool again.

Marshall Columbia “Suki” Sandals

Tangerine recycled kimono slippers

square bombers

The MA-1 isn’t going anywhere. But the bombers we’re liking the most right now are closer relatives to the CWU, an early ’50s silhouette defined by its neat point collar, cropped body and big puff sleeves. Bonus points if it looks like you grabbed it off a shelf at your favorite vintage spot, the more weathered the better.

Mil-Tec US CWU Flight Jacket Commission Coach Bomber Jacket

Stefan Cooke denim bomber jacket 4SDesigns split bomber jacket

Silkier scarves

Mea culpa, Serge Ibaka. The Bucks forward was onto something: When your tie is so sick, you don’t need to do much to create an all-star cut around it.

Dries Van Noten printed silk scarf Banana Republic Foulard Silk Scarf

Sulka fringed printed silk-twill scarf Drake Birds of Paradise Tassel Silk Tubular Scarf

Undone buttons

Remember those starched dress shirts your old man used to pull off the second he got home from work? It’s not them. They may look the same, but their attitude lets the world know you’re wearing one because you want at, not because some dead-eyed corporate apparatchik circulated a memo banning polo shirts in the office.

Maryam Nassir Zadeh Original Button Down Shirt $550 $385 Maryam Nasir Zadeh And Austin pinstripe wool shirt

Delicate shoes

After years of shoes that look like they could transform into Optimus Prime on the runway, the shoe silhouette poised to dominate the menswear conversation is slim and a bit dainty, a riff on the ballet flats brands like Miu Miu are putting back on. the fashion radars and slip-ons that uptown power brokers have worn for decades.

Crivellini grocery mary jane shoes

Moccasins “Mr. Casual” by Belgian Shoes

Boss Tier Blazers

For a while now, the dominant look in men’s tailoring has been soft, languorous and unstructured. So next time you’re getting dressed up, why not opt ​​for a baller double-breasted blazer with brash lapels, strong shoulders and a cinched waist and do like Richard Gere of the 80s?

COS Relaxed Fit Double Breasted Blazer Our Legacy Tavern Blazer

Straight jacket in tweed Husbands Gabriela Hearst “Miles” double-breasted blazer

Everything back in order

In 2023, tucking in your t-shirts (and shirts and sweaters) isn’t pointrdexter – it’s the quickest way to make everything you wear a little more artistic…and show off your new belt.

Stssy diamond-stitch leather belt Anderson’s braided cotton belt