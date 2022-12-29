Kate Middleton’s 35th Christmas dress was from Mango – and we’re obsessed





















Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, looked amazing in church on Christmas Day wearing an olive green dress which cost £35 at the Mango store.

The Princess of Wales attended the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham in Norfolk. She was accompanied by her beautiful children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as little Prince Louis. READ: Princess Kate dazzles in shimmering Chanel-inspired jacket We loved her look; Prince William’s wife wore a khaki outfit that gave her an elegant, wintry edge. She donned a forest green Alexander McQueen coat, along with her trusty tailored Gianvito Rossi brown suede boots. Her ‘Dina’ earrings from Sézane and a new hat from one of her favorite milliners, Philip Treacy, completed the look perfectly. But did you know she was actually wearing a high street dress underneath? WATCH: Royal Family attend Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church Loading player… Yes, the forties wore a lovely Mango dress, ribbed and super cozy. The style has since sold out, but we’ve found a fabulous alternative; so keep scrolling. MORE: Princess Charlotte twins with her lookalike mother Princess Kate – how strange Kate has worn this dress before. In November she visited Colham Manor Children’s Center in Hillingdon, North London, and wore the same style with a darker green coat from the previous season from Hobbsas well as an elegant clutch signed Jimmy Choo. Kate looked dreamy in green on Christmas Day Kate’s earrings she wore on Christmas Day were actually a gift from her husband. According to The sun, £100 gold earrings from chic Parisian label Sézane have been wrapped up by William. How cute? Have the look! High neck midi dress, £19, Apricot BUY NOW The gorgeous ‘Dina’ earrings – which sold out minutes after Kate wore them – feature clusters of green and blue jewels, making them the perfect addition to any festive ensemble. MORE: Princess Kate just wore £14 Accessorize earrings that look like diamond heirlooms This is not the first time the Princess of Wales has been spotted wearing luxury items from Sézane. Undoubtedly a big fan of the brand’s eco-friendly materials, Kate’s enviable wardrobe further includes timeless white Sézane shirts, key pieces from their jewelry range and a waist-cinching belt with a textured gold buckle. Everything you wanted to know about royalty and more! Listen to our brand new Royal Family podcast. The HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQs.

