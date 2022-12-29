Denim dominates the runway – Sourcing Journal

Denim once again made its presence felt on the catwalks in 2022.

The Fall/Winter 2022-2023 menswear collections shared the limelight with Julia Fox’s double-denim ensembles in January.

Loose silhouettes were the most common theme in men’s denim. Hed Mayner presented wide leg jeans with layers and deep patch pockets. Raised baggy bottom in blue marble with intricate beadwork on the sides of the legs. Kolor kept it cool with baggy jeans and cute deconstructed knits and Taakk added distressed textures to the surface of the jeans.

Jeans with front seams have been seen in the collections of Liberal Youth Ministry, JW Anderson and Valette Studio. The twisted and torn seams of Jordanluca’s extra long jeans exposed the legs. Distorted denim remained a popular theme for Y/Project, which featured several artfully buttoned garments asymmetrically.

However, less was more for other brands. Kiton and Brunello Cucinelli were among the traditional Italian menswear brands that incorporated straight-cut jeans into their office-appropriate assortments. Clean, hassle-free washes complicated the brand’s corduroy jackets and tweed blazers.

During New York Fashion Week in February, designers offered versatile pieces suited to the new hybrid office politics. Khaite focused on the cool denim and blazer girl uniform with tapered balloon jeans. Baggy jeans, some with asymmetrical back pockets, added a downtown vibe to Tibi’s line. Cuffed boyfriend jeans in faded black show off Nicole Miller’s polished take on New York punk.

Khaite

Split-hem jeans and belted shirts were some of the go-to pieces for Veronica Beard’s office. D-ring belts cinched Derek Lam 10 Crosby’s two-tone button-up denim dress and denim tunic top, while Brandon Maxwell focused on slightly distressed straight jeans.

Denim heads were fooled by Bottega Veneta’s trompe l’oeil leather jeans in Milan. The revived fashion house presented tailored jeans and white shirts in printed nubuck leather.

Textures, in general, were a prominent theme in Italian brands’ collections for the season.

A coat covered in “denim fur” was a centerpiece of Glenn Martens’ debut show for Diesel. Sheer overlays enhanced the liquid look of these low-rise wide-leg jeans from Versace. The fashion house paired a denim corset and mini skirt with a deconstructed tweed bow.

In Paris, brands balanced corset-inspired bodices with baggy jeans, including Dior. Balmain also took on the corset look with high-waisted jeans that zipped to the bust.

Balmain

Fashion search engine Tag-Walk said there were 64% more denim looks in the Spring/Summer 2023 collections compared to the 2022 season and 51% of designers featured the legendary fabric in their collections of spring.

Denim was a key trend in men’s collections. Designers from New York, London, Milan and Paris revealed a soft approach to jeans by adding unraveled hems, drawstring waists, light washes and loose silhouettes.

Amiri applied a sun-washed effect to matching short-sleeved shirts and ripped jeans. A shade of cloudy blue enhanced the softness of Craig Green’s elastic waist jeans and matching tank top. The light washes of the ’90s allowed Hed Mayner’s oversized silhouettes to take center stage.

Amiri

It’s here that Prada gave the green light to double denim by styling collarless jackets with jeans and shorts with the same vintage wash.

The style reminiscent of the punk-pop music scene of the early 2000s has also established itself in the collections. Cool TM layered cut denim vests over cropped tees and cut shorts over exposed branded boxers. Long skate-inspired denim shorts have also made a comeback. System, Amiri and Louis Vuitton were among the labels giving jorts a second chance.

The amount of destroyed denim hinted at a grunge revival in 2023. Doublet’s ripped loose jeans featured an exposed extra-long zipper. Egonlab teamed a fitted denim skirt with a chopped hem with distressed jeans. Shredded ecru jeans were a bright spot in Etudes’ yellow-dyed denim assortment. In JW Anderson’s surreal collection, rips on jeans and jackets exposed a layer of khaki twill.

R13 kept the slacker aesthetic alive in New York. The brand’s Spring 2023 collection featured plaid flannel overalls and dresses, checkerboard graphic prints and bold pieces in gray suiting fabric. These pieces contrasted with faded denim shorts, cropped wide leg jeans and vintage blue baggy jeans.

R13

It also contrasted with the sparkly party wear that many designers showed off at New York Fashion Week. Beaded balls, beaded fringe and quilting adorned Pat Bo’s baggy jeans and collarless jackets. Eternal source of maximalist fashion, Alice + Olivia added elements such as crystal fringe trims on cropped jeans. Pairing a white tulle duster added a bridal element to some looks. Touches of lightly washed jackets decorated with white crystals, jeans and voluminous opera gloves by Et Ochs.

Europe’s S/S ’23 collections also served as denim eye candy. GCDS presented a cut-out denim miniskirt maintained with a crystal-covered logo. Diamond-like crystals and red hearts covered in crystals with daggers gave Philipp Plein’s denim its characteristic shine. AZ Factory encrusted denim jackets with Chevon-shaped samples of crystal-covered textiles.

European collections, however, revealed a shift towards yellow-tinted washes as Y2K, moto and grunge trends combine. Blumarine have used the dirty look wash in their gothic dyed denim range. Wide wrap-around belts and brushed gold studs adorned the Italian label’s low-rise flared jeans, jackets, bustiers, strapless dresses and midi dresses.