Year-end roundup of the biggest fashion and footwear acquisitions of 2022 – Footwear News

This year ended with a flurry of acquisitions, but overall M&A activity in the footwear and fashion sectors has been relatively quieter this year compared to the gangbuster deals of 2021.

Several factors contributed to the slowdown in transactions, starting with price inflation, which led to stock market volatility, rising interest rates and a drop in consumer spending.

But in some corners of the industry — particularly in the still-booming athletic category and the recession-proof luxury market — some properties have proven to be staples, especially Tom Ford, who reported the one of the highest prices this year.

Below is a list of some of the biggest M&A deals in the footwear and fashion industry in 2022, in no particular order.

Tom Ford

After much speculation, Estee Lauder Companies beat rival Kering in the contest to win the Tom Ford brand. ELC announced in mid-November that it had signed an agreement to acquire the fashion brand for $2.3 billion, making it the sole owner of the Tom Ford brand and all of its intellectual property. Under the terms of the agreement, founder and CEO Tom Ford will continue as the brand’s creative visionary until the end of 2023. And chairman Domenico De Sole will remain as a consultant until that same date.

posh mark

Korean internet company Naver Corp., which operates the country’s largest search engine and e-commerce platform, disclosed in October its intention to acquire Poshmark Inc. and all of its issued and outstanding shares for 17.90 $ in cash, or $1.2 billion. The deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, is expected to kick-start annual revenue growth beyond 20% in the near term by giving Poshmark access to Naver’s financial and technology infrastructure to expand growth to the stranger.

Karl Lagerfeld

In May, G-III Apparel Group reached an all-cash deal to buy the remaining 81% stake in fashion brand Karl Lagerfeld for 200 million euros (or approximately $213 million at current exchange rates). G-III has held a 19% stake in the brand since 2015, and the company said the deal is in line with its goal to increase direct brand ownership and expand globally. Karl Lagerfeld’s management team, led by CEO Pier Paolo Righi, was to continue working with G-III, which manages more than 30 licensed and owned brands such as DKNY and Andrew Marc. The company said it plans to help Karl Lagerfeld reach more than $2 billion in retail sales worldwide.

JD Sports

After a series of investments in 2020 and 2021, JD Sports Fashion Plc has focused on divestment this year. This month it sold 15 of its UK-based ‘non-core’ fashion businesses to Frasers Group Plc in a deal worth £47.5 million, or £57.6 million. million based on current exchange rates.

The retail giant also announced in August that it would sell Footasylum to German asset management firm Aurelius for 37.5 million pounds, or $46.3 million at the current exchange rate. JD Sports acquired the shoe chain in 2019 in a $119 million deal that quickly caught the eye of UK watchdog the UK Competition and Markets Authority. In 2021, the CMA ordered JD Sports to sell Footasylum after an investigation found consumers would suffer from the stifling of competition resulting from its ownership.

WHP Global

In one of its two major deals this year, WHP Global bought a 70% majority stake in fashion brand Isaac Mizrahi from Xcel Brands Inc. in May. As part of the deal, valued at $68 million, Xcel retained a 30% minority stake in Isaac Mizrahi and received cash proceeds of $46.2 million. Xcel also said it would continue to manage Isaac Mizrahi’s thriving QVC business with WHP Global and enter into a new licensing agreement to design and distribute the brand’s apparel in the United States and Canada. Mizrahi also stayed on as the company’s design director.

WHP’s next big move in early December was a partnership to help the struggling Express chain. WHP Global has invested a total of $260 million in the fashion retail chain to form an intellectual property joint venture and “mutually transformative” strategic partnership to launch a new omnichannel platform. The tiered deal included a $235 million investment from WHP Global for a 60% stake in the joint venture. Express retained a 40% stake and said the deal would allow it to expand internationally and in non-core categories through licensing deals.

Authentic brand group

It wouldn’t be a merger and acquisition without including Authentic Brands Group. In October, the New York-based company completed its acquisition of Ted Baker after announcing an agreement to acquire the UK-based brand in August. ABG reportedly bought Ted Baker for 110 pence a share, or around 211 million pounds (about $261 million at current exchange rates) – a price around a third lower than the company had originally expected. ABG said it was looking to grow Ted Baker’s global foundation with a focus on licensing, wholesale, retail, digital and strategic marketing partnerships.

And earlier this year, in February, ABG reached an agreement to co-own and manage David Beckham’s global brand. Terms of the deal, which makes Beckham a shareholder of ABG, were not disclosed, but CNBC estimated that ABG had paid nearly $269 million for a 55% stake in Beckham’s brand management company, DB Ventures.

Arklyz Group

May was a big month for Arklyz Group. Within days, the company announced agreements to buy Asphaltgold, a European leader in the sale of sneakers and streetwear; and Shoe City, a sneaker and streetwear chain based in Baltimore, Maryland. With the Shoe City deal, Arklyz Group has added 40 doors to its roster of US outlets, which already includes more than 50 The Athlete’s Foot stores across 12 franchisees. The Athlete’s Foot chain has also been granted access to the Shoe City fulfillment center which can be used to fulfill orders for both banners. Arklyz CEO Param Singh told FN that when it comes to potential acquisition targets, he is looking for existing companies in the market with “strong brand relationships” and a “loyal consumer base”. .

goat group

GOAT Group took steps this year to expand its apparel business with the purchase of menswear resale site Grailed. The cash and stock deal was announced in October and was aimed at accelerating the growth of the apparel and accessories categories for both companies, through a combined global community of more than 50 million members in 170 countries. The two companies were already close partners. In September 2021, Grailed announced that it closed a $60 million Series B funding round, which was thepublished by GOAT Group.

Aerosols

In January, American Exchange Group (AX Group) finalized a deal to acquire footwear brand Aerosoles from New York-based hedge fund Alden Golden Capital LLC for an undisclosed amount. AX Group previously signed a distribution partnership with Aerosoles to fuel expansion into more retail channels. Now, the new owners have told FN they have an ambitious strategy to bring the 35-year-old brand into many new product categories and reestablish its dominance as a fashion-based comfort player.

Designer brands

Designer Brands Inc. added another name to its growing list of proprietary brands this month. Parent company DSW announced Dec. 19 that it had acquired Topo Athletic, an American manufacturer of running, walking, hiking and comfort shoes. With this purchase, DBI expanded its assortment of athletic performance footwear and advanced its own brand strategy. (DBI announced in April a goal to double sales of Camuto Group’s owned and national brands from 19% of revenue to nearly a third by 2026.)

In July, DBI announced an investment in Le Tigre 360 ​​Global and entered into a licensing agreement to exclusively design and produce Le Tigre footwear. And in May, DBI acquired “key strategic retail domain ‘Shoes.com’ and associated intellectual property assets” for an undisclosed amount. A company spokesperson noted that the domain and intellectual property were spun off as part of the sale and that Designer Brands did not purchase any underlying operating business assets.

Fleet feet

Specialty retailer Fleet Feet announced in June that it would acquire fellow running retailer Marathon Sports, based in Waltham, Mass. The deal also included a pair of Marathon banners – SoundRunner and Runner’s Alley – and the Marathon e-commerce business. The transaction coincided with the retirement of Colin and Penny Peddie, owners of Marathon Sports, although the rest of the chain’s management team remained in place and the stores continued to operate as a separate entity. under the Marathon Sports, SoundRunner and Runner’s Alley banners.

wacky

Richemont finalized a long-awaited deal in August, selling a majority stake in its Yoox Net-A-Porter (YNAP) platform to Farfetch and Symphony Global, one of Mohamed Alabbar’s investment vehicles. The parties entered into “a landmark transaction” whereby Farfetch and Alabbar acquired a 47.5% and 3.2% stake, respectively, in YNAP. Farfetch will then acquire 100% of YNAP in three years, subject to certain conditions.

Farfetch completed a new investment in Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) on May 31. The UK-based online shopping platform has secured a $200 million minority equity investment in NMG, joining existing investors including PIMCO, Davidson Kempner Capital Management and Sixth Street. Farfetch said its investment will be used to further accelerate growth and innovation in the Texas-based retailer’s technology and digital capabilities.

And earlier this year, Farfetch acquired luxury beauty retailer Violet Gray for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition preceded the beauty’s launch on the Farfetch Marketplace later that year.