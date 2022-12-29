How Kim Kardashian’s staff reportedly reacted to having a dress code





Kim Kardashian The fashion of has certainly evolved over the years, thanks in part to his relationship and to divorce Kanye West and she was even named one of hottest celebrities of 2022 . Considering the icon she’s become in this corner of the entertainment world, it’s not really hard to believe that it’s not just her own fashion that she controls, but also those who work for her. . She recently revealed that employees in her office have a dress code to follow and she explained what they thought of the idea when she pitched it. The SKIMS Founder spoke with by Angie Martinez IRL podcast (opens in a new tab), where the host noticed that his staff all seemed to have coordinated their attire. Kim Kardashian said “absolutely” was by design, revealing she introduced a color scheme for her employees to keep her home calm. Apparently, the idea was a hit with her employees, as Kardashian said (via American weekly ): My house is so zen, so I asked what everyone thought about it and everyone said, “It would make our lives easier”. And once everyone was on board and thought it would be easier for them, I was like, “Yeah, let’s do that.” Apparently her employees liked the simplicity of having a dress code, which makes me wonder if there was some kind of approval process regarding their clothes before Kim Kardashian added the mandate to her “manual” for employees. Although putting it in the manual makes it official, the dress code is not a uniform, the Hulu reality star clarified. It’s just a color palette to stick to, as their outfits can be “gray, heather gray, black, navy, white, cream, khaki.” She added: We can stick to all neutrals. Not much color blocking. It’s not uncommon for employees of all types to require some sort of dress code, and when it comes to Kim Kardashian’s staff, it seems they still have some freedom when it comes to their wardrobe. While keeping a neutral theme, they have several colors to choose from, and I’m sure the guidelines help maintain the specific aesthetic she’s looking for in her home and office. Kim Kardashian opened up about her minimalist style and neutral home color scheme. Perhaps most notably, it’s been fodder for her eldest daughter, North West, who the reality star said was known for shade its “ugly”, “all white” decor when the two have a disagreement. However, the beige background certainly made a good blank canvas for all the elf diversions the family saw this Christmas, as Kardashian was one of the celebrities who crushed Elf on the Shelf This year. Perhaps we’ll get a glimpse of Kim Kardashian’s neutral-colored home — if not her employees’ color-coordinated outfits — when The Kardashians returns to Hulu as part of the TV program 2023 . For now, the first two seasons are available to stream with a Hulu Subscription .

