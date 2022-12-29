Styled by Stephanie is the Green Bay entrepreneur’s startup on fashion

Stephanie Taylor of Green Bay believes that making a great first impression is critical to business success. And now she’s making it her business with her startup, Styled by Stephanie.

Taylor, who started several other businesses, had both successes and failures. In the process, she became convinced that a business should be something you love.

I started two other businesses and they failed because of issues I had with my partners, she said. When they collapsed, even if we had lined up so many jobs, I could have started a similar business on my own, but I realized that I never had a passion for those businesses.

As she considered a new venture, Taylor reviewed her career and the jobs she loved. She had years of retail and brand management experience. She had designed stores and stylized customer roles that included everything from folding clothes to being in charge.

Taylor said, I had learned the fundamentals of business, and business is business no matter what. These first companies gave me a taste for entrepreneurship and that’s when I decided to get into styling.

The business started in April and Taylor is working to build awareness for her brand.

I’m new and it’s kind of hard to get people to understand what I do,” she said. “I work through issues of low self-esteem, anxiety, and disorganization. I make people’s lives easier and encourage people to be the best person they can be by getting to know that person and making the best choices for them.

She is a personal stylist and her business provides style and organization. She organizes closets, rearranges clothes, and designs clothes to take clients home to try on. She is a wardrobe assistant and can lay out a week’s worth of clothes to ease the stress of dressing.

Taylor has a vision that goes beyond Green Bay. The name, Styled by Stephanie, could be a nationwide brand with other stylists under its umbrella.

This goal is achievable and it would be amazing, she added.

To achieve this, she engaged in intensive training. Out of 60,000 entrepreneurs who applied to be on “The Blox“, a reality show where contestants compete in starter games, she was one of 20 selected.

I spent two weeks competing this summer in Kansas City,” she said. “We would go to one place and get a challenge, then sit in a class for three hours and learn about it. It gave me such a sold foundation. After the course, we were separated into modules and had little time to discuss how we were going to implement what we learned in our business.

Though she can’t disclose how she ended up as the new season hasn’t aired yet. Taylor gushed about how amazing it was. A major idea she will pursue is to look at her business from the customers’ perspective versus her own.

Writing a business plan wasn’t part of the Blox, and Taylor is reluctant to start one since she isn’t looking for investors. However, she is in the process of creating a marketing plan and has done a competitive analysis.

Searching for businesses in the area doing the same thing, there were no similar businesses, she noted. As for stylists, there may be some, but they work for a specific boutique or store. I offer personal experiences tailored to your needs. I find a solution to your difficulties and I draw looks and bring them to your home.

The service is so intense that Taylor says a good stylist can only handle five to ten clients a month. With around 15,000 small businesses in the region, she says her target market, these businessmen and women, is huge. Knowing how to dress can be the difference between success and failure.

Every body shape is different and some people have things they want to cover,” she said. “I can use colors and materials and shapes to make people feel good. Having confidence reduces anxiety and creates success.

In addition to maximizing confidence through clothing, Taylor also emphasizes the importance of organization. With the new year approaching, she says a fresh, clean space will provide a renewed outlook on the year.

I love the aha moment when people walk into their house and see their closet organized. I made customers cry. These are the moments I love, she said.

But she knows she has a long way to go to get to the point where the company will support her financially. Bob Jahnke, a Green Bay SCORE mentor, works with her and has provided her with information and marketing ideas.

Bob gives me so much information,” she said. “He sees me loving him and absorbing him and has been my mentor. If I have questions, he helps me.

She also plans to share her knowledge and has joined SCORE to help other entrepreneurs. One of the first activities will be featured on a Lets Talk Marketing SCORE call later this month.

From what she learned from her appearance on The Blox and with Jahnke’s help, her business is progressing. The website and social media pages are nearing completion and networking is a priority. Plans include presentations to business groups, contracts with clothing boutiques and, eventually, she plans to write a book about the barriers women face as entrepreneurs.

I won’t stop until it works, she said. Nothing will stop me. For me, it’s just a state of mind. I believe in the power of your thoughts; it’s not even an option to not continue. If there are obstacles, I will assess why it didn’t work and find out what I can do better.

Tina Dettman-Bielefeldt is co-owner of DB Commercial Real Estate in Green Bay and former district manager of SCORE, Wisconsin.