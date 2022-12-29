How to remove stains from your wedding dress

After making several appointments at a bridal salon and trying on countless designs, you’ve finally found the dress of your dreams. Since you’ve come all the way to secure your dress and made a significant investment in its purchase, every bride’s worst nightmare is to discover a stain on the bodice or skirt. Whether it’s a champagne stain or a lipstick stain, accidents are bound to happen on your big day, and while a big day stain might seem like the worst case scenario, it doesn’t have to be a cause for panic. Fortunately, there are effective steps you can follow to easily remove the stain. Below are the best stain prevention and removal tips and home remedies to follow in case of an emergency during your nuptials.

Meet the expert Stephanie White is the creative director and designer of Odylyne the Ceremony, which is located in Los Angeles. She has worked in the bridal fashion industry for eight years.

Diane Cho is CEO and owner of BeFitted Tailoring Co. Based in Washington DC, she has been preserving wedding dresses for over 20 years.

Joseph Hallak is the president and partner of Hallak Cleaners At New York. He has run the business with his brother for over 42 years.

How to avoid staining your wedding dress

The solution to every problem starts with prevention. While getting your dress dirty in some way is pretty much unavoidable, especially if you’re having an outdoor wedding, there are a few things you can do to prevent damage to your dress.

think ahead

When you’re on the hunt for the perfect wedding dress, Stephanie White of Odylyne the Ceremony recommends considering the location of your venue and the activities that will ensue at your nuptials to avoid any potential disasters. Are you carrying a long train through the forest and surrounded by grass and dirt towards the altar? she asks. Will you dance the night away with wine in your hand? Are you going to jump in the pool or run in the ocean when the wedding is over? Choosing an outfit appropriate for your location will protect you from some of the most preventable stains.

Keep your dress out of reach

Before you put on your ensemble, Diano Cho from BeFitted Tailoring Co. encourages brides to store their wedding dresses away from any possible contaminants. Keep your dress hanging vertically on the hanger straps in a closet or over a door and away from curious people and pets, she instructs.

Protect your dress

Once it’s time to do your hair and makeup, wear a dressing gown or pajama set before putting on your wedding dress, so a smudge of mascara or a dusting of eyeshadow won’t get on your way. not clear a path on your blanks. Ask your bridal party to help you put the dress on, and consider using a cloth over your face to prevent makeup transfer from occurring. If you need to do any alterations later in the evening, Cho advises you to put a towel or bathrobe over your dress.

Wash your hands frequently

If you must touch your dress, always wash your hands first. This way you will ensure that your fingers do not transfer dirt, debris or food particles onto the design.

Don’t forget to wave

A wedding dress bustle refers to the hooks, fasteners, and buttons that a seamstress sews into your train to keep any extra fabric off the floor after the ceremony. Unless you plan to wear a model with a mini or midi hem, animation is necessary. Without one, your dress will drag on the floor all night, picking up any debris along the way. Not to mention that guests will board your train left and right.

Top tips for removing wedding dress stains at home

Even after taking all the precautionary measures, staining your dress can still happen. If there’s a last-minute fashion emergency, here are some expert-approved tips to keep in mind.

do some research

If an unwanted substance appears on your bodice, you want to be prepared. White suggests spending some time researching your garment and the best stain removal process for its specific fabric well before the wedding. Before you try any home remedy, you’ll want to know that the solution is guaranteed or you could make the stain worse.

On all stains, the more transparent the fabric, the softer it must be to avoid deforming or damaging the fabric, Joseph Hallak of Hallak Cleaners said. Of course, you should treat any stains with care, but chiffon and silk pieces require the most careful handling. Material composition is also important to note for the type of solution you use, Cho says, because some fabrics can leave water spots.

Use a white towel

No matter what type of outfit you wear, if it is white, always use a white cloth or towel when cleaning. Using any colored fabric can result in dye transfer from the fabric to the garment, Hallak notes. The last thing you want is a colored smear on top of a muddy mark.

Dab gently

Once you have a clean white towel, treat the stain by gently dabbing it. The biggest mistake a bride can make when trying to remove stains is rubbing too much, Hallak shares. Sheer fabrics can warp from excessive rubbing, and satin dresses can lose their shiny finish if rubbed too much. Not to mention that rubbing the soiled place will make the mark even bigger.

How to remove common wedding dress stains at home

From eyeliner stains to red wine spills, here are some of the most common stains brides get on their dresses, and how to remove them.

To put on makeup

Whether it’s a drop of foundation or a smudge of mascara, makeup is a stain that wedding dress cleaners see again and again. If beauty products are the culprit, Hallak recommends grabbing dish detergent. While any cleanser will work, a lemon-scented solution is best because it contains limonene, which Hallak says is most effective at removing oils in makeup.

To remove the stain, add a few drops of liquid detergent to a damp cloth and lightly dab the stain. Next, dampen a clean section of the towel and dab the mark to rinse it off. You can either let it air dry or speed up the process by using a hair dryer or hand dryer in the toilet.

Dirt or mud

If you say I’m doing it outdoors, debris or dirt on the ground might stain your train. First, try to let the dirty mark dry, which means you can remove any excess dirt before treating the stain. If you’re pressed for time, use a dry towel to remove the clumps and absorb as much moisture as possible. To work on the discoloration, take a stain remover wipe or pen, starting at the edges and working towards the center. Dab the area with a white towel to remove dirt.

Grass

Grass is another common stain at outdoor weddings. Since these types of marks are usually found on the bottom of your train and are nearly impossible to remove at the last minute, it’s best to leave them alone until the big day is over. Trying to treat the discoloration yourself can create a bigger, deeper stain, so let a professional cleaner do the job.

Red wine

For red wine spills, you’ll need to act quickly. Take a towel and try rinsing it with a solution of one part dish soap and three parts water. Begin dabbing the outer edges of the stain and work your way inward. Remember to separate the layers of your dress and treat each one separately.

Oil or Fat

Whether it’s a slice of pizza or grease from your leaky car, oil-based stains are another repeat offender. Place an absorbent cloth under the cloth diaper with the smear. Next, mix one part dish soap and one part white vinegar and dab a cotton swab soaked in the solution onto the dress. Rinse contaminated area with lukewarm distilled water to finish.

Some blood

If you have a cut or scrape and blood gets on your wedding dress, remove the red mark by wetting the stain with a damp towel. Dip a cotton swab or a corner of the towel in peroxide and lightly dab the area. For stronger stains, Hallak says a few drops of laundry detergent or dish soap on a rag will do the trick.

Pollen

Pollen can find its way into your ensemble from your bouquet or at an outdoor spring wedding. To clean up the mess, extract the pollen grains with a piece of tape. Whatever you do, don’t rub the pollen because the flakes will go deeper into the fabric. If the pollen leaves a stain, cover it with baking soda, baby powder, or cornstarch.

When to take your dress to a professional cleaner

If an unexpected wardrobe malfunction happens on your big day, treating it with a home remedy is probably your only option. However, there are certain scenarios where removing a stain on your own will make things worse. If the stained spot is larger than an inch, Cho suggests having it professionally cleaned. Plus, if your wedding dress has ornate details or tulle or mesh fabric, Cho says trying to fix it on your own is a risky choice.

Even if your attempt to remove the stain on your wedding day was successful, you should still take your outfit to a professional cleaning service after your nuptials. After a night of drinking and dancing, it’s rare that a dress is left in pristine condition.