Fashion brand Ralph Lauren cafe opens at Tysons Galleria





Holiday shoppers have been flocking to a new cafe at Tysons Galleria over the past week from an unexpected source. Ralph Lauren, the fashion company known for its polo shirts, opened Ralph’s cafe on December 19, just in time to take advantage of the latest Christmas shopping rush. “I think that’s what really drew foot traffic to the mall because of the holidays,” store manager Danica Little told FFXnow. “Everyone is watching, they see something new and they want to try it, so we’re excited. It was a perfect moment for us. Replacing a closed Starbucks, the store is located next to Ralph Lauren’s store, which recently moved from the third floor of Tysons Galleria to the first floor near Neiman Marcus. An interior door allows visitors to go back and forth between the two shops. It’s the first Ralph’s Coffee in the DC area, Little confirmed. The concept began as a pop-up truck in New York, where Ralph Lauren is headquartered, before a brick-and-mortar location overlooking Fifth Avenue. opened in 2014. Since then, Ralph’s Coffee has expanded to four locations in New York, one in Miami, and one in Chicago, as well as two stores in Europe and several in Asia. Ralph Lauren is also branching out into the restaurant industry with Restaurants in New York, Chicago, Italy, France and China. According to its website, Ralph’s sells specialty roast, decaffeinated, and espresso blends that use coffee beans grown in Central America, South America, and Asia. The beans are roasted and packaged by The Dovea Philadelphia-based coffee roaster that claims to use sustainable and fair business practices. In addition to coffee, the menu includes hot and cold teas, hot chocolate, and a variety of baked goods and pastries. The brownie received a shout of approval from at least a TikTok foodie who visited the store the day it opened. Although he is unaware of specific plans for other locations, Little says Ralph Lauren intends to expand its cafe services. The company has other stores in the DC area, including Downtown DC, Silver Spring, and Woodbridge, but Tysons Galleria is the only Fairfax County location. Ralph’s Coffee follows mall hours, which are generally 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Tysons Galleria Hours are slightly different for the winter holidays until February 1st. “We’ve only been open for a few days… It’s been a huge success and we’re really pleased with all the turnout,” Little said.

