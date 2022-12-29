The top men’s grooming trends likely to emerge in 2023





If 2022 was the year everyone decided to go out, 2023 might be the year the celebration gets louder. So, despite China’s concern, there will be more travel, more revenge tourism, and more people returning to the office. This all sounds like great news to those who make sure you look your best when venturing outdoors. “2023 will be the year that men’s grooming becomes popular, and more men will use grooming products than ever before,” Ustraa co-founder Rajat Tuli said in interaction with ABP Live. He also listed the main trends he sees emerging: Skincare is becoming more and more popular: there has been a significant increase in the number of men looking for remedies for specific skin problems such as acne, the benefits of vitamin C serums or even ways to relax. Men are spending more time outdoors or in contaminated environments, so they need to be extra careful. It’s encouraging to see men take the extra step to improve.

Beards are likely to remain popular: Beards will remain popular, especially the very short types sported by Virat Kohli and Leo Messi. While long beards are on the way out, well-trimmed beards are already acceptable in most jobs. Beard Care Oils and waxes will continue to be in high demand.

Craze for fast-acting products: The new generation is obsessed with fast-acting products. Like temporary hair dyes, a lotion that instantly gets rid of pimples in hours, or a hairspray that lets you experiment with your hairstyle.

Deo-hegemony is almost certain to fade: fine scents will gain popularity over deos. Men will look for colognes, EDTS and perfumes to upgrade from Deos. READ ALSO: Do You Have Trouble Managing Your Anger? 5 tips for using it constructively The rise of male grooming influencers; We will see new influencers emerge who will continue to establish themselves as the leading voices of authority on men’s grooming. ALSO READ: New Years Eve 2023: Makeup Looks You Can Try This New Years Eve

