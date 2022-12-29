The 8 trending fashion and accessory pieces of 2023 that are poised for cult status





2022 has been an eventful year for fashion. From the boundary-pushing maternity style of Rihanna and Virgil Abloh’s latest Off-White show, to the shock departure of Guccis Alessandro Michele and the low-key brilliance of Matthieu Blazy’s New Bottega, there’s been plenty of interest and buzz. plot. But with the new year in sight, the question is: what does 2023 hold? Read more: Spring/Summer 2023 Fashion Trends Thanks to the forward-looking nature of the fashion industry, each season we get a glimpse of what lies ahead in the style stakes. And while we reject the idea that you should throw out old pieces to make way for trending new styles, we still love seeing how designers, established and up-and-coming, interpret looks. Sometimes it’s the most subtle change: a dropped hem or a cinched silhouette, while other times it’s the revival of an archival piece or, sometimes, an innovative practice that never has. been seen before. So allow us to introduce you to the eight pieces that will become cult in 2023. From the 2000s motocross jacket to the 90s maxi skirt, oversized denim and cargo pieces, we have sourced the key pieces that you can expect to see everywhere. And remember, don’t be afraid to shop your own wardrobe and consider pre-loved iterations (we’ve included a few options below) while discovering new styles. Long live 2023. The motocross jacket Chloé spring/summer 2023. Vintage Leather Motorcycle Jacket Karen Millen 90s Color Block Leather Biker Jacket Polo Ralph Lauren canvas racing jacket The plaid shirt Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2023. R13 checked cotton flannel shirt Polo Ralph Lauren checked cotton twill shirt The wedge heel Masha Popova spring/summer 2023. Masha Popova spring/summer 2023. Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images Bottega Veneta leather wedge pumps Amina Muaddi leather boots Jimmy Choo Leather Wedge Boots The slip dress JW Anderson Spring/Summer 2023. Dodo Bar Or Easy lace-trimmed twill dress Sleeping with Jacques Francine – Maxi dress in silk satin and lace-trimmed tulle The practical tote Prada Spring/Summer 2023. Bottega Veneta Cabat PM bag in vintage mottled brown intrecciato leather Cos Curved Leather Tote Bag Alexander McQueen The Bow fawn woman Oversized denim Burberry spring/summer 2023. Attico oversized denim jacket Astro Weekday Wide Leg Jeans Levi’s Vintage Denim Jacket The long skirt Reiss long skirt in satin-blend jersey Vivienne Westwood long skirt Magda Butrym long denim skirt The utility separates Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2023. Loewe leather-trimmed linen-blend twill jacket The Frankie Shop Neutral Audrey Cargo Mini Skirt

