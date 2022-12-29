I had to dress as a boy to go to school in Afghanistan in the 90s. That would never fool today’s cruel Taliban | Zahra Joya

Iver about 15 months, life has changed beyond recognition for Afghan women and girls. Talk to high school students, their parents, and education activists, and you’ll find out just how devastating the impact of Taliban school closures has been. It is difficult to fathom the depth of darkness that emerged as a result of this action.

The girls face the psychological fallout of being cut off from their classmates and social networks. Many are struggling with severe depression. Since the closure of secondary schools, child marriage has increased dramatically. Suicide rates among women and girls have been constantly increasing since the return to power of the Taliban. Women protesting against the Taliban closure of universities in Kabul this week were beaten and whipped.

Like most Afghan girls, my life has been a struggle from day one. I was not allowed to go to school as a child during the first Taliban rule in the 1990s. The Taliban deprived me of my basic right to education simply because I am born girl. But I got around the ban and tricked them into dressing up as a boy.

I was perhaps part of a lucky generation that had many opportunities in the years after the American invasion in 2001. On a cold and rainy day in the spring of 2011, I went to Kabul to start university , the first girl from our small village in Waras district of Bamyan province to do so. Studying at university has never been easy for Afghan girls. Girls face economic poverty, precarious housing, sexual harassment on the streets and dozens of other problems under patriarchal rule. But, as a result, we have an enthusiasm for learning and education that knows no bounds, it is indescribable. Despite many objections from those close to me, I couldn’t describe how happy I was to go to college, I could see a future filled with hope. I graduated without any restrictions and worked as a journalist.

History has now repeated itself two decades later. I don’t know if a brave girl would be able to fool the Taliban again by wearing boy’s clothes to go to school. But we do know that there are girls who run secret classes, as some girls did in the 1990s, to continue their education, alongside secret schools and libraries. I am amazed by the bravery of these girls.

However, this is not a solution. It is impossible for me, or anyone not suffering from the effects of this dark period in our country’s history, to explain the nightmare that women and girls are living in Afghanistan these days. Despite complaints by Zalmay Khalilzad, the former US Special Representative for Peace Affairs in Afghanistan, that this extremist group had changed the list of Taliban bans on the lives of Afghan women growing day by day.

The first whipping on the body of our society was the banning of high school for girls. Then the travel ban came, forbidding women to walk the streets alone, the closing of parks and public baths to women. After a period of increasing restrictions, universities for women were closed and we were banned from work for NGOs. Now Afghan women are imprisoned at home. For more than a year, Afghan women have had to wake up every morning with the bitter reality that they are no longer free; we live under the rule of a gender apartheid regime. A student at the Faculty of Law and Political Science in Kabul told me that she wished every day that her bitter reality under Taliban rule was a nightmare she could wake up from. Afghanistan has become a prison where everyone is crying out for freedom.

The Taliban’s decision to limit the presence of women and girls in society, in addition to creating hopelessness and hopelessness, is also causing economic damage. Banning women from working with foreign NGOs has sown fear among women who are breadwinners in their families. A woman told local media that she was forced to beg on the streets to earn money. Even that is now banned, and the group recently announced that it had rounded up more than 2,000 female beggars on the streets of Kabul.

The complex situation we face has greatly limited the possibilities for hard-hitting and decisive resistance. If human rights defenders, especially women, do not have a focused plan to fight these oppressions, this terrifying new world for women will normalize and the momentum to fight it will be lost. Shouting slogans, participating in conferences and taking pictures will not be enough. Coordination between women and human rights institutions is essential, as well as the reassessment of our objectives and our methods, if we are to succeed. Just as the Taliban are withdrawing women step by step from the public sphere, women here must, step by step, advance their demands.