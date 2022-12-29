Fashion
I had to dress as a boy to go to school in Afghanistan in the 90s. That would never fool today’s cruel Taliban | Zahra Joya
Iver about 15 months, life has changed beyond recognition for Afghan women and girls. Talk to high school students, their parents, and education activists, and you’ll find out just how devastating the impact of Taliban school closures has been. It is difficult to fathom the depth of darkness that emerged as a result of this action.
The girls face the psychological fallout of being cut off from their classmates and social networks. Many are struggling with severe depression. Since the closure of secondary schools, child marriage has increased dramatically. Suicide rates among women and girls have been constantly increasing since the return to power of the Taliban. Women protesting against the Taliban closure of universities in Kabul this week were beaten and whipped.
Like most Afghan girls, my life has been a struggle from day one. I was not allowed to go to school as a child during the first Taliban rule in the 1990s. The Taliban deprived me of my basic right to education simply because I am born girl. But I got around the ban and tricked them into dressing up as a boy.
I was perhaps part of a lucky generation that had many opportunities in the years after the American invasion in 2001. On a cold and rainy day in the spring of 2011, I went to Kabul to start university , the first girl from our small village in Waras district of Bamyan province to do so. Studying at university has never been easy for Afghan girls. Girls face economic poverty, precarious housing, sexual harassment on the streets and dozens of other problems under patriarchal rule. But, as a result, we have an enthusiasm for learning and education that knows no bounds, it is indescribable. Despite many objections from those close to me, I couldn’t describe how happy I was to go to college, I could see a future filled with hope. I graduated without any restrictions and worked as a journalist.
History has now repeated itself two decades later. I don’t know if a brave girl would be able to fool the Taliban again by wearing boy’s clothes to go to school. But we do know that there are girls who run secret classes, as some girls did in the 1990s, to continue their education, alongside secret schools and libraries. I am amazed by the bravery of these girls.
However, this is not a solution. It is impossible for me, or anyone not suffering from the effects of this dark period in our country’s history, to explain the nightmare that women and girls are living in Afghanistan these days. Despite complaints by Zalmay Khalilzad, the former US Special Representative for Peace Affairs in Afghanistan, that this extremist group had changed the list of Taliban bans on the lives of Afghan women growing day by day.
The first whipping on the body of our society was the banning of high school for girls. Then the travel ban came, forbidding women to walk the streets alone, the closing of parks and public baths to women. After a period of increasing restrictions, universities for women were closed and we were banned from work for NGOs. Now Afghan women are imprisoned at home. For more than a year, Afghan women have had to wake up every morning with the bitter reality that they are no longer free; we live under the rule of a gender apartheid regime. A student at the Faculty of Law and Political Science in Kabul told me that she wished every day that her bitter reality under Taliban rule was a nightmare she could wake up from. Afghanistan has become a prison where everyone is crying out for freedom.
The Taliban’s decision to limit the presence of women and girls in society, in addition to creating hopelessness and hopelessness, is also causing economic damage. Banning women from working with foreign NGOs has sown fear among women who are breadwinners in their families. A woman told local media that she was forced to beg on the streets to earn money. Even that is now banned, and the group recently announced that it had rounded up more than 2,000 female beggars on the streets of Kabul.
The complex situation we face has greatly limited the possibilities for hard-hitting and decisive resistance. If human rights defenders, especially women, do not have a focused plan to fight these oppressions, this terrifying new world for women will normalize and the momentum to fight it will be lost. Shouting slogans, participating in conferences and taking pictures will not be enough. Coordination between women and human rights institutions is essential, as well as the reassessment of our objectives and our methods, if we are to succeed. Just as the Taliban are withdrawing women step by step from the public sphere, women here must, step by step, advance their demands.
-
Zahra Joya is an Afghan journalist living in London and editor and founder of Rukhshana Media, a news agency that reports on the lives of women and girls in Afghanistan.
-
Do you have an opinion on the issues raised in this article? If you would like to submit a response of no more than 300 words by email to be considered for publication in our letters section, please click here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/dec/29/i-dressed-as-boy-school-afghanistan-90s-fool-cruel-taliban
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Changes in Google Search Algorithm Ranking December 26th (Thursday)
- Potential of ISI should be used to establish accountability and rule of law: Imran Khan
- Andhra Rush tragedy: Death toll rises to 8, PM Modi announces ex-gratia
- Texas RB Jonathon Brooks, Alabama QBs under 12 players with biggest boots to fill in 2023
- I had to dress as a boy to go to school in Afghanistan in the 90s. That would never fool today’s cruel Taliban | Zahra Joya
- Ankara steps up its cross-border campaign in Iraq – World news
- Report Suggests Google Considers Acquisition of CPU Startup Now Owned by Qualcomm
- Intercepting President Jokowi’s car, PDI-P cadres in Bima obtain gifts and t-shirts
- Mohammad Amir making comeback in Pakistan cricket team? Pacer’s big claim
- The 8 trending fashion and accessory pieces of 2023 that are poised for cult status
- The Indefensible: Donors, Cronies and Lackeys Embody the Cause of Abolition of the Lords | House of Lords
- Pakistan declares up to 10,000 TTP militants in border region with Afghanistan