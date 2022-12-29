Trade dress and 3D brands in the EU

To understand how commercial dresses are protected in Europe we have to answer the question, what is “trade apparel”?

We can define trade dress as a set of characteristics – not only visual, but also sensory – that allow a consumer to distinguish a particular product or service from others that coexist in the market. These characteristics can include how certain products are displayed in a store, furniture designs, background music, smell, etc. Also, a particular product package or form can be understood as trade dress.

Below we can find some examples of trade dress protection using 3D marks in European Union countries and court decisions regarding this particular type of intellectual property protection.

Lego compared to the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) – 2010

Source: EUIPO

The use of 3D marks by Lego – and the results of trademark applications – are highly controversial. The application of the famous Lego bricks as a mark was refused by the Cancellation Division in 2004. The division argued that the mark consisted exclusively of the shape of the product which was necessary to achieve a technical result. The European Court of Justice (ECJ) dismissed the appeal against the annulment decision, in agreement with the Invalidity Division.

However, a different result was reached with respect to the human form Lego figure. the ECJ judged in 2010 that the shape of such figures is not necessary to obtain a particular technical result, considering that its main characteristic is to represent a character, giving human traits to the shape of the object.

Apple vs German Patent and Trademark Office (DPMA) – 2013

Source: USPTO

Apple attempted to extend the protection of a 3D mark to Europe which had been granted in United States . The mark consisted of a “design and layout of a retail store”. Apple received a decision of provisional refusal from the DPMA.

The examining division argued that the mark was not sufficiently distinctive, as it represented fundamental elements of a retail store. Apple appealed the decision to the ECJ which ruled that geometric symbols/shapes capable of distinguishing goods or services from others, even if illustrating the layout of a retail store, may be sufficient to meet the criteria for trademark protection.

This decision opened a new avenue of understanding for the protection of trade dress, which began to be used as a method of product protection.

Coca-Cola v European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) – 2011-2014

Source: EUIPO

In 2002, Coca-Cola applied for a Community trade mark claiming protection for its century-old glass bottle. The mark has been granted.

As plastic bottles were increasingly used at the time, Coca-Cola attempted to protect the new bottles by filing two 3D Community Trademark applications: one application showing the particular lines of coca-cola bottles (side image) and the second, showing an ordinary bottle. For the first example, EUIPO rejected the mark due to lack of distinctiveness. However, in 2014, the second Appeals Chamber issued a new ruling, confirming that the overall aesthetic was eye-catching and able to hold the public’s attention.

In contrast, the second trademark application (the “unfluted” bottle) was rejected by both the Examiner and the Second Appeals Chamber .

Guerlain vs European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) – 2020/2021

Source: EUIPO

The French cosmetics giant Guerlain filed a 3D trademark application related to its lipsticks.

After examination, the EUIPO concluded that the mark lacked distinctive character and rejected it. After by Guerlain call, the Appeals Chamber upheld the first decision, rejecting the application. Guerlain then turned to the General Court of the European Union which allowed the appeal and contradicts the previous conclusions.

The Court considered that the mark invoked differed sufficiently from the usual lipsticks on the market and therefore awarded the mark.

Conclusion

Although some companies attempt to protect their business attire by Europe using 3D marks, it remains difficult to obtain such protection. There is no common understanding between national IP offices, forcing applicants to go to court to have their trademarks granted.

We can expect many more companies to use this method in the future to extend their IP protection. If the claimed trademark is used, it is likely to overcome non-use cancellation actions. In such cases, trademarks can be renewed without time limit. Despite the uncertainties at the time of filing the application for protection, the potential permanent protection strongly encourages companies to move forward in this route of protection.

Originally published by World Intellectual Property Review (WIPR).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide on the subject. Specialist advice should be sought regarding your particular situation.

M Philip Monteiro Invent Alameda dos Oceanos 41K-21

nations park

Lisbon

1990-207

PORTUGAL

Fax: 351213150970

Email: [email protected]

URL: www.inventa.com

