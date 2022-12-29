Fashion
Trade dress and 3D brands in the EU
To understand how commercial dresses are protected in
We can define trade dress as a set of characteristics – not only visual, but also sensory – that allow a consumer to distinguish a particular product or service from others that coexist in the market. These characteristics can include how certain products are displayed in a store, furniture designs, background music, smell, etc. Also, a particular product package or form can be understood as trade dress.
Below we can find some examples of trade dress protection using 3D marks in
Source: EUIPO
The use of 3D marks by
However, a different result was reached with respect to the human form
Source: USPTO
The examining division argued that the mark was not sufficiently distinctive, as it represented fundamental elements of a retail store.
This decision opened a new avenue of understanding for the protection of trade dress, which began to be used as a method of product protection.
Coca-Cola v European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) – 2011-2014
Source: EUIPO
In 2002, Coca-Cola applied for a Community trade mark claiming protection for its century-old glass bottle. The mark has been granted.
As plastic bottles were increasingly used at the time, Coca-Cola attempted to protect the new bottles by filing two 3D Community Trademark applications: one application showing the particular lines of
In contrast, the second trademark application (the “unfluted” bottle) was rejected by both the Examiner and the Second
Source: EUIPO
The French cosmetics giant
After examination, the EUIPO concluded that the mark lacked distinctive character and rejected it. After
The Court considered that the mark invoked differed sufficiently from the usual lipsticks on the market and therefore awarded the mark.
Conclusion
Although some companies attempt to protect their business attire by
We can expect many more companies to use this method in the future to extend their IP protection. If the claimed trademark is used, it is likely to overcome non-use cancellation actions. In such cases, trademarks can be renewed without time limit. Despite the uncertainties at the time of filing the application for protection, the potential permanent protection strongly encourages companies to move forward in this route of protection.
Originally published by World Intellectual Property Review (WIPR).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide on the subject. Specialist advice should be sought regarding your particular situation.
