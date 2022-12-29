Gators men’s basketball suffers heavy loss to Auburn Tigers – ESPN 98.1 FM





Gators Men’s Basketball (7-6, 0-1) failed on the road against the Auburn Tigers (11-2, 1-0) Wednesday night, loser 61-58. The Gators start with a loss to start conference play. Additionally, this is Todd Golden’s first conference loss as Gators head coach. Final#GoGators | @Wells Fargo pic.twitter.com/XzVRhPPD9p — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) December 29, 2022 Positive performances from the Off the Bench duo Even though the Gators lost hard to the Tigers, two players gave Florida a big boost off the bench. Both Kowacie Reeves and Myreon Jones had some great nights as Reeves scored 15 points and four rebounds while Jones finished the night with 10 points, two steals, one assist and one rebound. Of the 15 points scored by Reeves, this slam drew the most attention on the night. Early in the second half, Trey Bonham forced a turnover which led to Reeves’ acrobatic slam. Defense offense @bonham_trey with the flight @wacie_wacie with the snap

https://t.co/MiDvSKOPYM#GoGators pic.twitter.com/otUGXiyUQD — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) December 29, 2022 The tigers do just enough in the end to oust the alligators Fouls from both teams in the first half would struggle. Florida trailed for most of the half. Other than a quick pass with the lead at 10:26 in the first half, they wouldn’t firmly take the lead until the end of the first half. After a small push from the offense, the Gators took a six-point lead with just under 30 seconds left. Florida held on to that six-point lead until a Tigers third late in the half cut it to three. Before halftime, Florida was leading Auburn 26-23. On first-half defense, Florida forced 12 turnovers and blocked four shots. Auburn shot just 28.6 percent overall and was 2 for 6 on three-point attempts. And the surprising note before halftime for the Gators would be that Colin Castleton scored just two runs and the Gators still held the lead. However, he filled in the stat sheet in other areas. He blocked three shots, had two steals, two assists and four rebounds. The second half, like the first, would be a back and forth between the two teams. Neither team could get away from the other. Whenever one fired, the other followed. This remained true until the very end of the game. The biggest lead of the second half was held by Florida, with a four-point lead on several occasions. However, the Tigers never let him expand beyond that. With hard work and determination, the Tigers fought their way ahead with just over a minute left in the game after Tiger Guard K.D. Johnson found a big man by John Broome for a lay-up that put them ahead 59-58. Although Florida had a chance in the end after a robbery of Alex Fudge gave them the ball with 18 seconds left in the game. Unfortunately for the Gators, they would return the ball to the Tigers with seven seconds left and fall 61-58 with a late Auburn layup. The Gators offense could have been better as they only shot 40% from the field overall and only 16% from behind the arc. They had 17 free throws in 19 attempts, but that wasn’t enough to give them the win. Next step on the schedule The Gators will return to Gainesville for a two-game home game. They start on Wednesday where they host the Texas A&M Aggies at 7 p.m. Then on Saturday they will host former head coach Mike White and the Georgia Bulldogs at 1 p.m.

