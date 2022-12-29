Fashion
Art of Aging: Family-owned men’s boutique serving the North Philly community for nearly 7 decades
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — If you want to look sharp, follow David Rosenblum’s fashion tips. He fitted men’s dress clothes for decades at Leo’s Apparel in North Philadelphia.
“Leo is my dad. He started the company, started it from scratch, and we built it together,” Rosenblum says.
The store opened in 1954 and moved to its current location in the early 1960s.
“In the men’s department, we have everything,” he explains. “We took you from head to toe.”
And for almost 30 years, Rosenblum’s wife, Susan, has also worked there.
“I love the job,” she says. “I like working with people.”
“It’s not your usual experience to shop at our store,” adds David Rosenblum. “It’s an old school business.”
Now their daughter, Samantha Rosenblum-Bell, and son-in-law, Evan Bell, are carrying on these ancient traditions for the next generation.
“We’re literally waiting for you feet and feet. We measure you. We make sure you like your outfit,” Rosenblum-Bell says.
“Our job is to make you look better,” says her father, David.
And this haberdashery will make you look like a gentleman.
David Rosenblum says they wear a lot of designer suits, like Ralph Lauren and Steve Harvey.
Accessories are also available at the store, so customers can purchase shirts, ties, and coats, among other items.
The Rosenblums say their shop also offers dressy and casual wear. For those looking for a sporty outfit, corduroys and sweaters are available.
There is a large shoe department.
“We have probably the biggest line of Stacy Adams shoes in town,” says David Rosenblum. “It’s very popular here.”
But the hats are the real stunners.
“We import hats – Borsalinos from Italy,” he says. “We have a gigantic inventory of hats.”
His daughter says a Borsalino hat is “like the Ferrari” of hats.
They wear many styles of hats, such as the open crown.
Rosenblum says customers love open-crown hats because “you put your own break into it.” He says some people prefer them with a pleat down the middle, others add a pinch, or some even sport an S twist.
Over the years, the Rosenblum family has seen many stores come and go in town. David says he’s glad they lasted.
“We’re the last of the hat shops in Philadelphia,” he says.
“It makes me proud,” says his wife, Susan Rosenblum.
“I love my grandfather and I feel like it’s him, it’s him,” says Samantha Rosenblum-Bell. “I just want to continue.”
